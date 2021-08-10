The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Talmudic-era coin found in the Galilee by family on a trip

A coin dating back to the Talmudic time was found by a family visiting the Korazim National Park in the Galilee, the Nature and Parks Authority announced Tuesday.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 10, 2021 15:17
The Yitzhaki family with the ancient coin from 1500 years ago that was found at Korazim National Park. (photo credit: DEKEL SEGEV/NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
The Yitzhaki family with the ancient coin from 1500 years ago that was found at Korazim National Park.
(photo credit: DEKEL SEGEV/NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
A coin dating back to the Talmudic time was found by a family visiting the Korazim National Park in the Galilee, the Nature and Parks Authority announced Tuesday.
Korazim features the remains of a Jewish village from the time of the Mishna and the Talmud (3rd-6th century CE), including houses, an olive press, a ritual bath and a decorated synagogue built around the end of the 4th century, when Korazim reached its heyday.
The area is located on a plateau separating the Hula Valley and the Kinarot Valley, offering a beautiful view on the Kinneret.
The Yitzhaki family was visiting the site and participating in one of the activities offered to visitors, when one of the daughters found the coin near the ritual bath.
The ancient coin from 1500 years ago that was found at Korazim National Park. (Photo by Dekel Segev, Nature and Parks Authority)The ancient coin from 1500 years ago that was found at Korazim National Park. (Photo by Dekel Segev, Nature and Parks Authority)
“We are talking about an ancient bronze coin that according to a preliminary examination dates back to the Talmudic period between the fourth and fifth centuries CE, about 1,500 years ago,” said Dekel Segev, the director of Korazin.
Segev praised the girl and the family for handing over the coin, which will be transferred to the Israel Antiquities Authority for further research.
In antiquity, it was common for cities to mint their own coin and the Jewish settlements in the Galilee, where Jews continued to live after the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 CE, were no exceptions.
Korazim appears in sources from the Second Temple period, as well as in the New Testament.
The national park offers the visitors several activities, including taking part in the excavation guided by an archaeologist.


