Talmudic-era coin found in the Galilee by family on a trip

Korazim features the remains of a Jewish village from the time of the Mishna and the Talmud (3rd-6th century CE), including houses, an olive press, a ritual bath and a decorated synagogue built around the end of the 4th century, when Korazim reached its heyday.

The area is located on a plateau separating the Hula Valley and the Kinarot Valley, offering a beautiful view on the Kinneret

The ancient coin from 1500 years ago that was found at Korazim National Park. (Photo by Dekel Segev, Nature and Parks Authority) The Yitzhaki family was visiting the site and participating in one of the activities offered to visitors, when one of the daughters found the coin near the ritual bath.

“We are talking about an ancient bronze coin that according to a preliminary examination dates back to the Talmudic period between the fourth and fifth centuries CE, about 1,500 years ago,” said Dekel Segev, the director of Korazin.

Segev praised the girl and the family for handing over the coin, which will be transferred to the Israel Antiquities Authority for further research.

In antiquity, it was common for cities to mint their own coin and the Jewish settlements in the Galilee , where Jews continued to live after the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 CE, were no exceptions.

Korazim appears in sources from the Second Temple period, as well as in the New Testament.

The national park offers the visitors several activities, including taking part in the excavation guided by an archaeologist.

