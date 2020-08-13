The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
On International Popsicle Day, try a Mexican-inspired Israeli-style treat

Paletas founder Naomi Zisblatt got the idea to create paletas and bring them to Israel after tasting them at Mexican bodegas in New York City.

By HANNAH BROWN  
AUGUST 13, 2020 13:51
Paletas (photo credit: DAN NURIT)
Paletas
(photo credit: DAN NURIT)
August 14 is International Popsicle Day and Israelis can celebrate with a healthful, Mexican-inspired treat called paletas, which are available at 150 stores all over the country (paletas.co.il).
Paletas founder Naomi Zisblatt got the idea to create paletas and bring them to Israel after tasting them at Mexican bodegas in New York City.
“There was a great combination of crazy flavors, filled with colorful things,” said Zisblatt. She decided to develop an Israeli version and went to Mexico to learn the art of making the perfect popsicle. Her Israeli paletas, “honor their Mexican origins, but give them a local, Israeli twist.” One of the most popular flavors is Malabi Pistachio, with berries, crushed pistachio nuts and rosewater. There’s also a Halva flavor, which, like many paletas, is vegan, that features tehina, silan, soy milk and spices. There are sugar-free paletas as well. The paletas use locally grown ingredients and are handmade and there are both water-based and cream-based options, just like traditional Israeli popsicles, but with more healthful and exotic ingredients.

Naomi Zisblatt (Courtesy: Din Aharoni)
Because of the coronavirus, “this isn’t a normal summer,” said Zisblatt. Paletas is offering what she calls “Optimism Packages,” for delivery at a slight discount, starting with 11 paletas in flavors the customers can choose and going up to way more.
She’s also working on a flavor designed to boost the immune system, which will include ginger, lemon and carrot. “It’s going to be orange and it’s going to be quite yummy,” she promised.


Tags desserts food mexico
