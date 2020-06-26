Serafina hosts leading guest chefs

The upscale international Italian restaurant Serafina, which opened its Israel branch in Ramat Aviv last year, has invited six of Tel Aviv’s most prominent chefs to join Chef Michael Yaakobi in the kitchen to create one guest menu per week, in addition to the regular menu. The chefs will rotate every Tuesday evening for six weeks (16.6-21.7).The first chef was Shahaf Shabtai, executive chef of El Al Airlines. Shabtai created a four-dish Italian-Asian fusion menu comprising two first courses and two main courses. The delicious dishes were largely reminiscent of what we now miss with the departure of Nithan Thai from the city’s culinary scene. The next chefs on the Serafina schedule are David and Yosef (23.6), of the downtown restaurant of the same name; Omer Miller (30.6), who had left the fine dining world to found the Susu and Sons burger empire; Ro’i Soffer (7.7), formerly of Bindella and currently from the roster of Omakase exclusive private chefs; Aviv Moshe (14.7), of the Messa group of restaurants; and Avi Bitton (21.7), of Cafe Popular and the Sulica chain of premium delicatessens. The cocktails, wine list and desserts are all from Serafina’s regular menu. Reservations are required -- especially if you want to sit in the spacious al fresco area, ideal for these virus times.
Serafina. Not kosher. Einstein St. 10, Tel Aviv. Te;. (03) 657-9080
