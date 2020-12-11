The easiest Hanukkah jelly doughnut recipe ever

Latkes are far more popular during Hanukkah than doughnuts here in the U.S. While you can find latkes in the freezer section of almost every major supermarket, good quality sufganiyot are much harder to come by, and lots of people I know have a fear of using yeast to make doughs like doughnut dough.

But there is an easier way to make sufganiyot, and it comes in a can: biscuit dough. What can these doughy babies not do?!

Using canned biscuits, you can either make full-sized sufganiyot or smaller, doughnut hole-sized bites. Make sure to let them cool before filling or your jam or pudding will run right out of the hot doughnuts. I prefer to dust with powdered sugar, but you could also top them with cinnamon sugar if you prefer.

Note: You will need a wooden skewer and a piping bag for this recipe.

Ingredients

1 package refrigerated biscuit dough vegetable oil, for frying jam, prepared pudding, Nutella, or other filling powdered sugar

Directions

1. Heat around 3 inches of oil in a large, deep pan over medium-high heat (oil should be 350 F.). To see if the oil is hot enough, use a thermometer or place wooden skewer into the oil. If small bubbles appear, it’s ready for frying.

2. Remove biscuits from the can. To make small doughnuts, cut into rounds using a soda cap or other small circular device. Or you can fry the biscuits as is.

3. Drop the small doughnuts in 5-6 at a time; for full biscuits, 2-3 at a time. Fry for 1-2 minutes on each side, until just golden brown.

4. Using a spider or slotted spoon, remove from oil and place on a wire rack. Allow to cool completely.

5. Stick a wooden skewer into one side of each doughnut and create space inside by wiggling it around gently.

6. Fill a piping bag with your filling of choice and gently insert into the hole. Gently squeeze filling into each doughnut.

7. Dust with powdered sugar.