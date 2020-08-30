Want to master cake-making? Head to Tel Aviv's newest baking studio

Opening up a new business can be hard, opening one during the heights of the coronavirus pandemic... well that can be even harder. But that’s exactly what Georgia Green and Lee’at Gentely, two Tel Aviv business-women have done with Baker Street TLV, a new baking studio located in the heart of Tel Aviv.“People are looking to do something fun, even during the coronavirus pandemic,” Gentely told The Jerusalem Post. “This is a way to do an activity comfortably in a corona-friendly environment.” The baking studio in the heart of the White City, has a large custom-made island for group workshops, corporate team building events, private classes and events like bachelorette parties, birthdays, and more.The kitchen is fully equipped with Delonghi oven and KitchenAid mixers. Participants in the classes are provided with all the ingredients, materials and tools to bake their masterpieces-from learning the basic skills of cake making to the more advanced tips and tricks from the two talented bakers.“Every class teaches you from start to finish about making cakes,” Gentely told the Post.Though up to 20 people can fit around the 6 m. long island, Baker Street TLV will have only 10 participants per workshop because of coronavirus.Gentely and Green have been baking for years. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Self-taught Gentely, a lawyer by training, started baking cakes 10 years ago for her daughter’s first birthday. Five years later she founded Caked and Baked, which is known for its fun and creative cakes, like the trendy unicorn cake.Her cakes are not only famous in Tel Aviv, but have been featured in Jay-Z and Pharell William’s latest hit “Entrepreneur,” which promotes over 30 Black-owned businesses around the world, some of them which almost closed during the pandemic.Gentely told the Post that cake baking is “my therapy” and that the opening of Baker Street TLV was the perfect business to go alongside Caked and Baked, “her baby.”“Since moving to Israel 10 years ago, I have had the pleasure of connecting with the thriving community in Tel Aviv and building relationships with people in the baking industry. I’m excited to be partnering with Georgia and launching a space where we can bring people together to learn, grow and teach the wonders of cake making, and together, build a community of creators who share the same passion,” she said.Green, who moved to Tel Aviv at the beginning of the pandemic in March, is an online cake influencer and trained at Cordon Blu. “My baking career was founded in London and I’ve spent a lot of time developing my brand and connecting with the baking world in Israel, Europe, and the US. For the past six years, I’ve built a community of like-minded individuals who share the love and enthusiasm for baking and I’m thrilled to be bringing my expertise to Tel Aviv and sharing my knowledge with others at our new studio,” she said.With Green landing in Israel a week before the lockdown was implemented in Israel, their plans to “take on the cake world” ground to a halt. But as Herzl said, if you will it there is a way.And after finding a space and having it custom-designed to their needs, Gentely explained that the studio will allow participants to master the art of caking making. “These aren’t your average cakes,” she said, clearly smiling underneath her mask.The first workshop begins on September 2.