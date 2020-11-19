The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post General Assembly

156 UN nations affirm West Bank settlements, east J'lem not part of Israel

The 2016 UN Security Council Resolution 2334 called on its member States to ensure that they do not participate in actions of de facto annexation.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
NOVEMBER 19, 2020 07:18
The results of the UN General Assembly's Second Committee vote on Palestinian sovereignty in East Jerusalem and the West Bank (photo credit: screenshot)
The results of the UN General Assembly's Second Committee vote on Palestinian sovereignty in East Jerusalem and the West Bank
(photo credit: screenshot)
The UN General Assembly's Second Committee pushed back at the concept of de-facto Israeli annexation on Wednesday night, approving a draft resolution by 156-6 that called on nations to ensure that they do not treat the West Bank settlements and east Jerusalem as a part of sovereign Israel.
The six countries that opposed the resolution on Wednesday were Canada, Israel, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru and the United States.
Israel formally annexed east Jerusalem in 1980, a move that has never been recognized by the US or the International community. It has, however, never annexed the West Bank settlements.
Still, it has expected the international community to treat the settlements as if sovereignty had been applied and if these areas are part of Israel.
The 2016 UN Security Council Resolution 2334 called on its member States to ensure that they do not participate in actions of de facto annexation.
The resolution “underscored, in this regard, the call by the Security Council, in its resolution 2334 (2016), upon all States to distinguish, in their relevant dealings, between the territory of the State of Israel and the territories occupied since 1967.”
Wednesday’s resolution, approved annually, recognizes Palestinians; sovereign rights to the natural resources of the West Bank and east Jerusalem, calling on Israel not to exploit these resources.
The resolution also condemned Israeli razing of illegal Palestinian structures. 
The text stated that the UNGA affirmed the “inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and of the population of the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources, including land, water and energy resources.”
It demanded “that Israel, the occupying Power, cease the exploitation, damage, cause of loss or depletion and endangerment of the natural resources in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including east Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan.”
The resolution also  called “upon Israel not to impede Palestinian development and export of discovered oil and natural gas reserves.”
The resolution affirmed the rights of the Palestinians to be compensated for Israeli use of their natural resources.
The resolution against the exploitation of Palestinian natural resources is one of almost 20 texts that the UNGA approvals annually against Israel. No other country has that many resolutions leveled against it.
An Israeli representatives said that many of the resolutions were repetitive and wasted valuable resources.
“We are now presented with a resolution in which not one word had been changed in years,” an Israeli representative said.
A US representative belied the biased nature of the text, which it said delegitimized Israel. 
“This one sided approach only undermines trust between the parties,’ the US representative said.
The Palestinian Authority representative thanked those countries that supported the resolution, which it said was an affirmation of the rights of Palestinians to that territory over the pre-1967 lines. Urgent international action is needed to bring Israel into compliance with international law, the representative said.
Countries which abstained from the resolution included Australia, Brazil, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Cote D’ivoire, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Kiribati, Madagascar, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Togo, Tonga and Tuvalu.
The entire European Union block of 27 countries as wells the United Kingdom voted for the text.


Tags East Jerusalem jordan valley annexation UN Security Council Resolution 2334 Annexation West Bank Annexation Israel Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Keep peace momentum alive By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Saying goodbye to Donald Trump and his legacy of highs and lows By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?
5 Israel to legalize, regulate recreational cannabis market within 9 months
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by