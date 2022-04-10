Victim of Thursday’s terror attack held an organ donation card

As a holder of an Israeli organ donor card, 27-year-old Eytam Magini, one of the victims of Thursday's terror attack in Tel Aviv, will be able to restore health to medical patients awaiting transplants, despite his own life being cut short in Thursday night’s vicious terror attack on Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Street.

On Sunday morning, the National Transplant Center of Israel reported that Magini held an Adi Card - Israel’s organ donation card — and, with his family’s agreement, the corneas of his eyes will be donated and used in the future for cornea transplant surgery.

What is an Adi card?

Israel’s organ donor card is known as the Adi card and is named after Ehud Ben Dror, who passed away at the age of 26 from acute kidney disease after waiting for a transplant for over two years.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Throughout the course of his illness, Adi spoke with his parents and friends about his dream of creating some sort of database in which people could sign a statement agreeing to donate organs after their death.

ADI card for donors (credit: Courtesy)

In October 1978, following his passing, his parents made his dream a reality and created the Adi Association in his memory. This signified a turning point for organ donation in Israeli history, and since 1989, the National Transplant Center has administered the database of Adi cardholders.

Organ donation in Israel

Israel’s National Transplant Center was established by the Health Ministry in 1994 with the aim of creating an official and independent body for the management and coordination of organ donation and transplantation in Israel. The center manages organ donations from all donors - both alive and deceased - and they are the sole organization in Israel responsible for both the registration of donors and the distribution of organs.

While the National Transplant Center runs several transplant programs in which the organs are donated by living donors, a large portion of their work goes to expanding the database of Adi Card holders. The Adi card signifies that in the event of death, the cardholder wishes for their organs to be donated.

On average, around 250 transplants are carried out in Israel every year, on both adults and children. The waiting list is still long, however, with over 1,000 people waiting for a transplant.

Of that number, about 700 are awaiting a kidney transplant, 150 are awaiting a liver transplant, around 70 await a lung transplant, and 120 are waiting for a heart transplant.

An article included in Israel’s 2008 Organ Transplant Law states that holders of an Adi card and their close relatives will be given priority on the transplant waiting list, should the need arise.

How can one sign up for an Adi card?

Any Israeli citizen over the age of 17 can apply to sign a donor card, regardless of their health status. In the event that the cardholder passes away, the signature on the card testifies their willingness to donate their organs. Despite this, the family is always consulted and can refuse to donate the deceased’s organs if they so choose to, although, the National Transplant Center has stated, this is a rare occurrence and the family usually tend to follow the wishes of the deceased.

How does organ donation in Israel work?

The list of organs that can be donated in Israel includes the heart, lungs, liver, pancreas, and kidney. However, corneas, skin, bones, and valves can also be donated, and a total of seven transplants have the possibility of being made with just one single donor.

Each organ has its own separate list of allocation criteria, created according to the characteristics required for a match between the donor and the recipient. These criteria include items such as blood type, height, and weight, but also points such as the degree of necessity of a tissue much, and the probability of the transplant increasing the quality of life for the recipient.

Organs can be donated only after brain-respiratory death has been declared. This means that there is a confirmed total and irreversible cessation of the activity of the brain stem. The brain stem is responsible for the body’s vital systems including breathing capacity, blood pressure and pulse. The reason that organ donation is approved only after this point is that brain stem death will always lead to system collapse, and nobody has ever regained consciousness after its occurrence.

Once brain-respiratory death has been declared in a person who holds an Adi card, a transplant coordinator, along with members of the deceased’s medical team, will contact the family and discuss the process of organ donation with them, allowing them to decide whether or not to proceed with the wishes of the deceased.

A health assessment will then be done on each individual organ, deciding which ones are suitable for transplantation. Organ donation has progressed considerably over the last years, and while several years ago this was not possible, organs can now be taken from people up to the age of 80.

Organ donation in Judaism

For many religious people in Israel, the question of whether or not post-death organ donation is allowed in Jewish law may hold them back from signing an Adi card. However, many religious authorities have come out in favor of authorizing organ donation, so long as the death of the person is established in accordance with Jewish law.

Jewish law defines death by three necessary preliminary conditions: The person does not move their limbs, the person is unconscious, and the organ which defines the moment of death (the brain stem) has ceased to function completely and irreversibly.

In 1985, the Chief Rabbinate of Israel appointed a committee made up of rabbis and medical-rabbinic advisors in order to establish the meaning of the last condition listed above as there was disagreement over which organ would need to cease to work in order to define the moment of death. The committee’s conclusion established that “ a person in which all the objective scientific conditions for determining total brain death are present, including, in particular, brain stem death, and total and irreversible absence of respiration, is dead for all intents and purposes.”

However, over the following years, disagreements continued between medical professionals and rabbinic leaders over the practical manner of pronouncing brain death. Therefore, the rules and definitions were finally established in law with the passing of the Brain-Respiratory Death Law in 2008, meaning that both physicians and rabbis had a set of law-bound regulations to follow when determining brain death.

Organ donation of Eytam Magini

Magini was killed in Thursday’s terror attack in Tel Aviv, and on Sunday morning, the National Transplant Center reported that they had succeeded in saving the corneas of his eyes. The corneas will now be used to restore sight to patients awaiting a full cornea transplant. They did not mention if they had succeeded in saving any other organs from the terror victim.

His donation was approved by his parents, who emotionally called it “Eytam’s last contribution to Israeli society.”