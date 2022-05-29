I was rudely rejected solely because I have ADHD - comment

“If you have ADHD, what makes you think the Mandel Educational Leadership Program is the right fit for you?” I was asked this by the interviewer with a sour expression on her face, as we sat in a room inside the massive Mandel Foundation building in Jerusalem.

I did actually think that this Jewish culture and leadership program was a good fit for me.

I didn’t know that an hour-long conversation, that was supposed to be pleasant and friendly, would still make me feel nauseous two months later.

Two out of the three people who interviewed me took it upon themselves to insult me, criticize me and try to crush my spirit.

I told them I have ADHD

The Mandel Leadership Foundation building. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

It’s not something I keep a secret.

Everyone who knows me knows this about me. I’ve even written a series of articles about it, and am more than happy to help any adult or child who’s in distress.

The interviewer, who happens to be a trained psychologist, decided to give me a really hard time for having this disability.

“You do know that in our program you have to sit and learn texts for an entire day?” she asked me.

I replied that yes, I did know that.

“So, how do you think you'll be able to sit in class all day? Maybe you should reconsider applying for our program,” she pressured me. She wouldn’t drop this issue and kept asking about it from different points of view. She asked me a number of times to reconsider applying for the program.

I was in complete shock.

To make a long story short: I wasn’t accepted to the Mandel Program for Leadership in Jewish Culture.

From the time I was a little kid, as a teen and into adulthood, I have dealt with having ADHD. I have had many interviews at institutions that I didn’t get accepted to and yet I have never felt so humiliated.

I went to three separate high schools.

I was turned down by more than three high schools.

Twice I was turned down by film school.

But at no point did anyone make me feel like a shmateh, like I was worthless.

The second interviewer was an Islam researcher, who had a PhD.

He was supposedly a smart and liberal guy.

He made an effort to portray me as a racist.

He asked me to tell him my story, about being Jewish.

So, I told him I was born in the US,

And that my family had been living in North America for four generations.

“I was a kid who was embarrassed about his Jewish American identity.

I repressed it all.

Then it all came pouring out when I was on shlichut in the US, doing outreach for Israel,” I explained.

I told them that my mission in life was to tell Israeli Jews about other Jews who are living all around the world – and specifically American Jews, which is where my family comes from, and who constitute the second-largest Jewish community in the world.

“And what about Morocco, Turkey and Ethiopia?!? Aren’t they also part of the Jewish Diaspora?” asked the PhD doctor with a generous helping of cynicism and contempt.

“Of course,” I replied.

“Then why don’t you talk about those places? Why don’t you write about them?” he continued.

“The truth is, I do write about them. And I’ve even visited many of these communities. It’s just that there aren’t many Jews living in these countries anymore, and you asked me to tell you my own personal story. I don’t have any roots in these other countries.”

But he was not satisfied with my reply.

I told him enthusiastically how connected I feel with the Jewish community in France, that I help olim who made Aliyah from France with legislation and welfare issues, in an effort to somewhat placate their extremist political identification. He asked me what I like about them.

“In my opinion, the French Jewish community is very warm and inclusive,” I stated.

And that’s when the interviewer with a doctorate completely lost it.

“Are you saying they’re warm because they're Mizrachi? Because their families come from North Africa?” he practically shouted at me. “Why do you say they are warm – that’s ridiculous. Why don’t you say that other communities are warm, too?” he asked me aggressively, berating me for being so racist and ignorant.

As if I had murdered the entire French Jewish population.

As if I had erased the entire Mizrachi Jewish heritage.

He didn’t really want to hear me talk.

He’d already decided from the get-go that I was a privileged Ashkenzi,

who used to write for a right-wing elitist newspaper, and now writes for an English-language Israeli newspaper with an international audience.

I’ll just state right here that privileged, I am not. And neither am I racist.

I am in favor of affirmative action for minorities, and in my opinion, Jews who made Aliyah to Israel from Arab and eastern countries were done a huge injustice then and still are even decades later.

My family also suffered when we made Aliyah.

My parents sacrificed a lot when they moved to Israel, leaving their extended family behind. Economically and career-wise it was a much more challenging life, compared with what they left behind in the US.

They didn’t know anyone here with connections or power.

They didn’t have any friends who could help me get into a specific IDF unit.

They don’t own any real estate other than the house they bought and took a mortgage for over 35 years ago.

They were also unimpressed that I’m a journalist working for the Jerusalem Post. “How are you going to influence Israeli society? Why would we accept you to this program if you write in English?” they asked me dismissively with a cynical tone. I no longer had the energy to explain to them that there are plenty of Israelis who find it difficult to read a Hebrew newspaper.

And also: Where did the late Morton Mandel – the founder of the Mandel Foundation – come from? Especially considering that he’s the person paying them a respectable salary. Was I really expected to hide my Jewish-American identity at an institute that was founded by a Jewish-American businessman?

I left the interview in a state of shock. I was exhausted and depressed.

They’d completely worn me down.

I couldn’t relax the entire day.

After telling my neighbor who is part of the program about the interview, she recommended that I speak with someone else who works for the foundation. When I called, I was told that they would only be able to speak with me after the process had concluded.

I sent them the following message a month ago: “I wanted to tell you that if it’s okay, I’d like to speak with you about the interview I had for the Mandel program. There were a few not-so-pleasant moments, in my opinion. I vacillated if I should say something, and in the end, I decided it’s important you know what was said (regardless of what you decide about my candidacy).”

I was told that they don’t talk about the acceptance process while it was still taking place.

I tried to explain to them in a way that they’d understand that their interviewers had crossed a line. “There were a few instances during the interviews with two of the interviewers that made me extremely uncomfortable. I left with a very bad feeling. If that was their objective, then so be it. But from what I felt, these types of discussions are supposed to be about the person and his opinions.”

“We’ll set a time to speak a month from now,” was their reply.

If so, so be it.

Since then, I’ve received several phone calls from the program director, as well as from the director of the institute.

They apologized, saying that from one point of view, I was right, and from another point of view – during the interview process there are always people who get hurt.

But the two people who hurt and abused me haven’t yet approached me.

I’m not bitter. As I mentioned, I’ve failed to get accepted to many schools and programs during my lifetime.

I didn’t write about them, since everyone’s conduct was always appropriate and dignified.

Since I posted about this incident online, I’ve been inundated with messages from people who’ve also undergone similar experiences when interviewing for other leadership programs at the Mandel Institute. Just this morning, I received a message about an interview someone had for the foundation’s program dealing with needs in the Haredi community. Apparently, during the interview, the candidate was asked repeatedly about his personal relationship with his wife. In my mind, that is borderline criminal behavior. Not surprisingly, this person is not interested in revealing his name, and I respect his decision.

T, a good friend of mine, sent me an SMS after seeing my Facebook post, which read: “Please don’t tell me they harassed you about your ADHD…”

Sorry to disappoint you, T, but that’s exactly what happened.

T also has ADHD, as does her son.

“I can’t breathe!” she wrote me back. “I just finished telling my son with tears in my eyes that so much has improved since I was a child. But I guess not enough.”

My dear T,

Looks like there is still room in 2022 for more change. But I, along with others, will not stand for people speaking that way to people with ADHD. We suffered enough when we were kids. We will not stand by as others suffer.”

Since I posted my story, I’ve received countless messages from other “Mandel victims.”

A man I don’t know wrote the following about his wife: “The interviewers made racist comments about her ethnicity, and laughed about her head covering and what she was wearing. She came home feeling like a broken vessel.”

From a friend who was accepted into their program, I received the following message: “Several years ago, at the Mandel Foundation, I was subjected to emotional abuse at a level I had never experienced in my entire life. Absolute humiliation. After I left the interview, I cried my eyes out.”

Another friend who was a Mandel fellow relayed to me the following: “Without knowing what your exact experience was, I can tell you that my experience as a Mandel fellow was extremely difficult and at times even humiliating. When I left, I had many complaints.”

The fact that you have lots of money, or have earned lots of degrees, does not mean that you have the right to treat people like trash.

That’s how I felt after the interview, and two months later, I still feel traumatized.

When the director of the institute suggested that I come to the institute for another visit, so I can get to know them, I almost fainted.

Why would I want to go back to a place where I was so humiliated badly?

I don’t know why she would think I deserved to undergo such punishment.

I would happily go meet for coffee. But not there.

It annoys me that an institution that boasts about being progressive cannot be accepting of complex views.

It’s disappointing that an institution that is known to be so liberal believes it’s okay to disparage someone who has a learning disability when they show interest in participating in their program.

My intention is not to bring about the end of the institution.

There are good people at the Mandel Institute, and much good has come as a result of their programs. One such person is Chen Artzi Sror, the director of the program I was applying for, who for years has been urging me to apply.

Unlike the people who sat across the desk from me during the interview, I don’t view the world in black and white, with stereotypes and identity politics.

I have good friends who've worked at the Mandel Institute and good friends who’ve participated in this program.

I will continue empowering my own and others’ Jewish identity in any way I see fit, across all platforms and upon every stage. Not only have you not broken my will, but you have also made me desire even more strongly to spread my personal truth about the Jewish religion, world Jewry, learning disabilities and ADHD – and most importantly what it means to be a mentsch.

Hold on, is it racist to use a word in Yiddish?

Translated by Hannah Hochner.