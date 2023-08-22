Exposure to lead as children can lead to criminal behavior in adulthood

Children can be exposed to lead in various places – from chewing on furniture or flaky walls coated with lead paint to many consumer products including food cans, spices, cosmetics, toys, food, water pipes, food cans, spices, cosmetics, traditional medicines and even “invisible” exposures such as contaminated air, water, and even the mud children play in.

A meta-analysis from researchers at George Washington University in the American capital has published their findings in the journal PLOS Global Public Health under the title “The association between lead exposure and crime: A systematic review.”

“Policy action to prevent lead exposure is of utmost importance as our research shows an excess risk for criminal behavior in adulthood exists when an individual is exposed to lead in utero or during childhood" Research team, George Washington University

The analysis headed by environmental health scientist Dr. Maria Jose Talayero Schettino of 17 previously published studies suggested that exposure to lead in the womb or in childhood is linked with an increased risk of engaging in criminal behavior in adulthood.

Lead exposure can cause a variety of health problems including cardiac issues, kidney damage, immune system dysfunction, reproductive problems, and impaired neurodevelopmental function in children. Research has also uncovered statistical associations between lead exposure and criminal behavior, both at the level of the entire population and at the level of individuals – however, the findings of individual-level studies have been inconsistent.

The review highlighted a wide range of findings among the studies. For instance, in some cases, no statistical links were found between early childhood lead exposure and later delinquent behavior. One study showed a link between exposure and antisocial behavior but not arrests. Still, several studies found links between early childhood exposure to lead and later arrests, including drug-related arrests.

Workers remove lead paint after its effects become known, November 10, 2017 (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Overall, in light of the known biological effects of lead, their review suggested that someone exposed to lead as a fetus or in early childhood could have a higher risk of engaging in criminal behavior as an adult. Yet they said there is limited data at the individual level on the effects of prenatal, childhood, and adolescent lead exposure and later criminal behavior and more evidence is necessary to evaluate the magnitude of the associations seen in this review

The study must impact policy

“Policy action to prevent lead exposure is of utmost importance as our research shows an excess risk for criminal behavior in adulthood exists when an individual is exposed to lead in utero or during childhood. Preventing lead exposure is crucial to safeguard public health and promote a safer society for all,” they concluded.