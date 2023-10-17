The Health Ministry in Jerusalem expressed its “profound disappointment” on Monday with the World Health Organization (WHO) over its response to Israeli efforts to reduce the risk to civilian life in the conflict zone and to Hamas atrocities and crimes against humanity.

“As Hamas rampaged through Israeli towns murdering infants, raping women, and taking the sick and elderly hostage including Holocaust survivors, the WHO was largely focused on cessation of hostilities,” the ministry said in an unusual declaration. "Israel’s efforts to save lives by evacuating civilians from the conflict zone in northern Gaza has been perversely twisted and maligned in service of Hamas’s efforts to continue their use of Gaza’s civilians as human shields.”

The ministry continued that “Hamas continues to attack Israeli civilians and health infrastructure, hides terror bunkers under hospitals, and embeds rocket launchers next to medical facilities.

Hamas's continued atrocities

"The call for evacuation of civilians from the conflict zone is a measure to protect civilians despite Hamas' efforts to endanger them.

"We [denounce] the WHO's neglect of the atrocities that continue to be perpetrated by Hamas.”