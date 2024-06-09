Soroka Medical Center Honored for Resilience Amidst Crisis

At the Jerusalem Post's 2024 Annual Conference, Dr. Shlomi Codish, CEO of Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, shared the harrowing experience of the hospital's response during the unprecedented mass casualty event caused by the October 7 massacre. The center treated 670 casualties, with 130 in critical condition, under continuous rocket fire.

Receiving the Jerusalem Post's award for resilience and courage, Dr. Codish spoke of the hospital's early and decisive actions. "Around 8 a.m., when air raid sirens went off in the Negev, we immediately announced a mass casualty incident," Codish told correspondent Eve Young. Soroka retained the night shift staff, doubling their workforce at a critical moment, a move he described as “overcaution that saved lives.”

Dr. Codish recounted how throughout the day Soroka operated under extreme conditions, taking a proactive stance ensured a steady supply of blood and vital resources. Dr. Codish also touched on the emotional toll on the staff, and told about their staff's personal tragedies, such as the deaths of Dr. Eitan Neeman and Dr. Daniel Levy, who both lost their lives during the attack. He also recounted their care for critically injured hostages such as Elma Avraham, a hostage who arrived in dire condition but survived due to Soroka's immediate and expert care.

Dr. Codish ended his address with a poignant call to action, stating that the hostages "Do not have time. The elderly cannot handle the abuse. They need to be brought home medically, not politically."

