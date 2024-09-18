Harmony in the Forest: A wellness experience in the Negev

Bney Shimon Tourism has invited the public to experience the nature of Lahav Forest for a wellness event which will be held on Thursday, September 19.

The event, which has been named “Harmony in the Forest,” will feature various workshops, including acro-yoga, Pilates, shiatsu, intuitive painting, and more.

This event, intended for those aged 30 and up, offers a respite from the war, an opportunity to strengthen the body and soul and connect with nature, the organization said.

The venue, Rimon Farm, served as a healing space for evacuees, war victims, soldiers, and reservists during the war.

The organization added that after the workshops, there will be a talk hosted by author and podcast host Yehudit Katz, lecturer in the field of positive psychology.

“There's no point in chasing happiness; there isn't," she emphasized.

"You need to nurture it in small actions. In small habits, teach the brain to enjoy what's there, not just complain about what's not. Dedicate time to what's truly important for the other. Remember to stop for small moments of quiet," she added.

Supporting local businesses

Priced at 200 NIS for an individual and 350 for a couple’s ticket – with food purchased separately – the event will also feature an area where visitors can shop and support local businesses. Handmade jams, chocolate packages, natural pharmacy cosmetic products, jewelry, and clothes are just some of the many stalls that will be waiting.

"Bney Shimon Regional Council mobilized after the events of October 7 to serve as an absorption center for evacuated communities and victims. Currently, Kibbutz Hatzerim, which belongs to the council, is in the midst of a process of absorbing the community of Kibbutz Beeri for permanent residency as part of Kibbutz Hatzerim.” Nir Zamir, head of Bney Shimon Council, said.

“As a leading council in the Negev, we understand that we have a significant part in the important national mission of rehabilitating the Negev in particular and the State of Israel in general. The area of Bney Shimon Regional Council, which is working extensively these days to serve as a healing space for communities that need it and for Israeli citizens in general, continues to work to create a safe space for treating body and soul in a complex period like this and in general," he concluded.