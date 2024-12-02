'Unmatched commitment': First Muslim woman appointed deputy head of United Hatzalah branch

Doa Al Aubra, a 30-year-old primary school teacher from Rahat, became the first Muslim woman to be appointed deputy head of a United Hatzalah branch this week, the organization announced on Monday.

Al Aubra, who joined UH in 2022, was appointed deputy head of the Rahat branch.

Al Aubra lost her mother in a car accident 20 years ago and cited historically long ambulance response times in her community as the motivation to become involved in emergency medical services.

"It could take 20 minutes or more for an ambulance to arrive,” she said. “That’s too long when someone’s life is on the line. That’s why I believe so strongly in what we do."

UH noted that despite initial skepticism in the Bedouin community toward “a hijab-wearing woman serving as a first responder,” Al Aubra’s presence “helped bridge cultural gaps in emergency medical care.” Doa Al Aubra, the deputy head of United Hatzalah's Rahat branch. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

"At first, people thought it was strange for a religious woman to volunteer in this way,” Al Aubra said. “But over time, they realized how important it is, especially when the patient is a woman.”

UH stated that Al Aubra's service as a female first responder in the southern Israeli Bedouin city of Rahat began to change perceptions. When families needed urgent help, she became the one they called before people contacted emergency services.

"Sometimes, a familiar face makes all the difference in a crisis,” Al Aubra said. “People feel more comfortable, and that’s what matters.”

Jaber Abu Jaffar, the head of UH’s Rahat branch, praised Al Aubra's appointment.

'No person more deserving'

"She's the most deserving person for the role," he said. "Her commitment is unmatched."

UH's statement said that in addition to training as an ambulance driver, Al Aubra conducts first aid courses to build the community’s emergency response capacity.

The combination of Al Aubra’s medical skills and her job as a teacher means she is often the first to respond when a student is injured, the UH added.

"It's a part of who I am now," Al Aubra said. "I can't just ignore someone in need, even if it's just a scraped knee."