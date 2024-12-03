Health Ministry reveals decline of HIV/AIDS in Israel

The number of new HIV/AIDS cases in Israel in 2023 dropped by 11%, according to a report published by the Health Ministry last month.

The Department of Tuberculosis and AIDS in the Health Ministry publishes data and statistics on HIV/AIDS in Israel every year.

In 2023, 407 new cases were reported to the Health Ministry, a decrease of approximately 11% compared to 2022. In addition, the rate of cases reported of HIV/AIDS is also decreasing and stands at 4.1 cases per 100,000 people in Israel. According to the data, this figure is lower than the average in Western European and North American countries.

The downward trend in the incidence rate may be related to the decrease in the number of immigrants and asylum seekers who arrived in Israel in 2023 compared to previous years, the report suggested. 3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells. (credit: NIH)

Breakdown of the statistics

There was a 10% decrease in the number of new infections among gay men, with 135 men reported in 2023, compared to 150 men infected in 2022. In addition, two cases of perinatal HIV transmission (from mother to newborn) were recorded in 2023.

In order to reduce the rate of perinatal HIV transmission, the Health Ministry updated its procedures in 2022. It recommended that every pregnant woman be tested for HIV as part of the routine.

In Israel, from 1981 to the end of 2023, 12,016 cases of HIV carriers and AIDS patients were discovered. During this period, 2,059 deaths were reported to the Health Ministry, the report showed.

In 2023, one million and three hundred thousand people were diagnosed with HIV worldwide, a similar figure to that of 2022, the World Health Organization reported. Furthermore, 630,000 people passed away as a result of HIV-related diseases (tuberculosis, recurrent pneumonia, lymphoma, etc.).

The Health Ministry recommends that people who have sex with new partners or who have many sexual partners use measures that reduce the risk of infection and transmission of the disease. The Ministry also recommends that they undergo a test to detect HIV viruses.