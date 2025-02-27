Luxury Passover getaway at Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel

Ranked as Israel’s best hotel by the prestigious World Travel Awards, Carlton Tel Aviv offers an unparalleled Passover vacation in 2025. “We invite guests to celebrate in a luxurious and magical setting,” says Navi, emphasizing the hotel’s prime location along the Mediterranean Sea. “From the moment they arrive, we want them to feel the uniqueness of this holiday experience.”

Guests can choose from two exclusive Passover vacation packages. The complete holiday package (April 11-19, 2025) includes a premium room upgrade with a partial sea view, lavish seaside breakfasts, an entire board on select days, and access to the hotel’s stunning rooftop pool and jacuzzi. Carlton Tel Aviv's rooftop pool looks over both the stunning Tel Aviv skiline and the shores of the Mediterranean. (Credit: AYA BEN-EZRI)

The second package (April 11-14, 2025) offers a superior room, gourmet breakfasts, and an entire board for the first two days of the holiday. Prices start at $6,408 per couple for the whole holiday and $3,350 for the shorter stay. Subject to availability, these special rates are available until March 7, 2025.

Beyond luxurious accommodations, Carlton Tel Aviv ensures guests enjoy a rich, immersive holiday experience. “Our location is unmatched,” says Navi. “Guests step right onto the beach without crossing a road, and they can dine in our yacht-inspired breakfast venue with panoramic views of the Tel Aviv Marina.”

The hotel’s culinary excellence takes center stage during Passover. The on-site steakhouse, Flame, will be fully kosher for the holiday, serving premium meats, fine wines, and handcrafted cocktails.

Meanwhile, the chef and his team have meticulously curated a diverse Passover-friendly menu, offering gourmet kosher alternatives to traditional chametz-based dishes. “Our goal is for guests not to feel any limitations during Passover,” Navi explains. “From kosher pizzas to croissants and an array of exquisite desserts, we ensure a rich and indulgent culinary experience.”

A special Seder dinner is available for those not staying at the hotel. It features classic holiday dishes like gefilte fish, homemade horseradish, chicken liver pâté, matzo ball soup, and premium main courses such as ribeye and lamb shoulder.

To complement this festive experience, the Carlton Hotel has recently renovated several rooms with warm, refreshing colors, creating an atmosphere of relaxation and luxury. Blending elegance with warm hospitality, Carlton Tel Aviv provides the perfect setting for an unforgettable holiday. As Navi concludes, “Spring symbolizes renewal, and we continuously enhance our hotel to surprise and delight our guests every year.”

This article was written in collaboration with Carlton Tel Aviv.