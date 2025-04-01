What happens after sexual assault? A guide to immediate care in Israel

Amid mass outrage in the public over the ongoing case of the Tel Aviv fitness trainer suspected of rape — focus has turned to the difficult question: What should one do the day after a sexual assault?

In such cases, seeking immediate care at an acute care center can make the difference between timely treatment and prolonged physical or psychological harm.

Walla spoke with Dr. Neta Meller, director of the acute care unit at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, to find out what people can do if they suffer sexual assault.

Visiting the acute care unit

Acute care units for survivors of sexual assault currently operate in 11 hospitals across Israel, providing comprehensive medical, emotional, and forensic care in the critical days following an assault.

One of the key centers is the Lotus Center—the acute care unit at Kaplan Medical Center—where Dr. Neta Meller, an expert in women's health and the director of the center, works.

"When a patient arrives at the center, the staff focuses on three main aspects: preventing unwanted pregnancy, preventing the transmission of sexually transmitted infections, and collecting forensic evidence," says Dr. Meller. "Each of these is important in its own way—and everything is done solely according to the patient's wishes."

Before arriving for an examination, it is crucial not to shower or change clothes.

It is advisable to bring the clothes worn at the time of the incident in a bag, as they may also be examined as part of the forensic evidence collection process.

"In terms of evidence, the recommendation is to arrive as soon as possible—within 72 hours of the event," Dr. Meller explains. "However, even if more time has passed, it is still worthwhile to come. Some tests can still be performed later."

In general, the acute care unit provides medical and psychological support for up to a week after the incident. If more time has passed, the patient will be referred to other professional resources for continued medical, psychological, or legal support as needed.

Filing a report

Contrary to what many believe, there is no obligation to file a police report in order to be examined or to preserve evidence. The acute care unit functions as a sort of "insurance policy"—forensic samples are collected, but the police cannot use them without the survivor's explicit consent.

"The evidence is stored for 20 years," emphasizes Dr. Meller. "The victim can decide even a decade later what to do with it. The entire process is designed to give the victim a choice—not to pressure them."

The team consists of a doctor, a nurse, and a social worker, all specially trained to treat survivors of sexual assault.

The patient is not required to undergo all examinations—they can choose only what they need: emergency contraception, screening for sexually transmitted infections, documentation of injuries, or anything else—entirely at their discretion.

"The acute care unit is not a courtroom," Dr. Meller stresses. "We are not here to determine whether an assault occurred or not. We simply explain, based on what the victim told us, what can be examined—and what we found."

Who do the clinics treat?

Acute care units are designed for anyone who has experienced assault—women, men, children, and minors. "The youngest patient we’ve seen here was two years old," says Dr. Meller. "Our team has the tools and sensitivity to handle even the most difficult and delicate cases."

To reduce wait times, it is recommended to visit the Health Ministry's website to find the nearest acute care unit, including its contact number.

In some cases, an on-call team is required, and scheduling in advance can save hours of stressful waiting.

Additionally, survivors are encouraged to seek support from sexual assault crisis centers—their representatives can accompany them throughout the entire process, including during the medical examination itself.

"We are not here to judge. We are here solely to provide support," concludes Dr. Meller. "Sometimes, it all begins just by arriving, receiving information—and from there, decisions can be made calmly."