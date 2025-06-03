Top dog breeds for seniors: pugs, poodles, and maltese highlighted.

Selecting the perfect canine companion for seniors requires thoughtful consideration of factors such as the dog's activity level, temperament, grooming needs, and how well the breed matches the owner's lifestyle for a harmonious and lasting relationship. Living with a dog brings numerous benefits to the physical and emotional health of an elderly person, including companionship, affection, warmth, and daily joy, as reported by Polsat News. Certain breeds are particularly suitable for seniors, being small to medium in size, calm, gentle in temperament, and adaptable to both houses and apartments.

Maltese dogs are known for their gentle temperament and great attachment to the caregiver. They are small in size, making them suitable for seniors with a calm walking pace, and they do not require much physical activity, so they adapt well to both houses and apartments. However, Maltese dogs require regular grooming, including brushing and trimming their fur.

Pugs are very loyal, calm, and sociable, making them ideal for the lifestyle of seniors, according to Wprost. They thrive in the apartment of a calm person who is a homebody. Pugs are not fond of physical activity or long walks. Due to their anatomical structure, pugs may have breathing problems in hot weather. Wprost advises that owners should ensure that the dog does not gain excessive weight and does not stay too long in the sun during hot weather.

Poodles are an excellent choice for seniors because their need for exercise is low, and they are obedient, adjusting their rhythm of life to that of the caregiver. Poodles are extremely attached to humans and learn quickly. They are often called dog geniuses. Poodles do not shed fur, so there is no need to worry about a significant amount of fur on the carpet. However, their coat grows throughout the year, requiring regular grooming, including trimming and brushing.

The Bichon Frise is a small dog with a cheerful disposition. According to Polsat News, Bichon Frises are very sociable and tolerate the presence of people well, willingly participating in daily activities. They do not require much physical activity, making them suitable companions for seniors. Bichon Frises adapt well to apartment living. Their soft, dense fur needs regular grooming. The average lifespan of a Bichon Frise is between 12 and 15 years.

The Shih Tzu is a small, calm dog that likes to be close to people and does not tolerate loneliness well. Shih Tzus have a balanced character and are not noisy, easily getting used to daily routines. They do not need much exercise or long walks. Regular brushing is important, as dead hair is retained in their coat. The average lifespan of a Shih Tzu is between 10 and 16 years.

Lhasa Apsos adapt well to apartment living, according to Polsat News. They value peace and a regular daily rhythm. Lhasa Apsos usually need a moderate amount of exercise and are rarely noisy. Their long hair needs to be brushed regularly, and for convenience, many caregivers choose to shorten it. The average lifespan of a Lhasa Apso is between 12 and 14 years.

When selecting a dog, seniors should carefully consider their physical, time, and financial capabilities. Not every breed suits every person. It is worth consulting a veterinarian or another specialist to choose a breed suitable for one's lifestyle. Every dog, regardless of breed, needs proper care, including regular veterinary visits. The health care requirements of the dog are important factors to consider for elderly owners.

An appropriate diet, tailored to the dog's age, body weight, and activity level, is also important. For small breeds, it is advisable to divide the daily portion of food into several smaller meals to avoid overloading the digestive system, as recommended by Polsat News. Regular walks, even if short, and providing the pet with presence and attention contribute to the well-being of both the dog and the owner.

Living with a dog stimulates the owner's movement, contributing to their overall well-being. In return, these dogs offer unconditional devotion and companionship, enhancing the quality of life for seniors.

Assisted by a news-analysis system.