Pfizer CEO awarded Genesis Prize for efforts to combat COVID-19

The $1 million Genesis Prize, launched in 2013, honors extraordinary people for their professional achievements. Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla was chosen as this year's Genesis Prize Laureate.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 19, 2022 10:16
Pfizer CEO and Chairman Dr. Albert Bourla (photo credit: Joshua Jordan)
Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla was announced as the 2022 Genesis Prize Laureate on Wednesday morning by the Genesis Prize Foundation.
"I never could have imagined that I might one day receive the profound honor of the Genesis Prize and stand alongside my extraordinary fellow nominees," Bourla said of his award. "I was brought up in a Jewish family who believed that each of us is only as strong as the bonds of our community; and that we are all called upon by God to repair the world."
The Genesis Prize Selection Committee recognized Dr. Bourla's "leadership, determination and especially his willingness to assume great risks," according to the foundation.
Dr. Bourla, a Jewish man who heads one of the largest medical companies in the world, has a deep connection with his identity and heritage and has been consistent in his support for Israel. He will be the ninth Genesis Prize Laureate, following Steven Spielberg who was awarded the prize in 2021.
Dr. Bourla received the largest number of votes in a recently concluded global campaign, during which 200,000 people in 71 countries voted online. The choice of the voters was endorsed by the nine judges on the Genesis Prize Selection Committee. 
He will be given the award by President Isaac Herzog in a ceremony slated for June 29 in Jerusalem. Bourla expressed his excitement at coming to Jerusalem to accept the award in person.
The $1 million Genesis Prize, launched in 2013, honors extraordinary people for their professional achievements, as well as contributing to humanity and commitment to their own Jewish values. That $1 million has traditionally been forgone to philanthropic causes, and Bourla is no different; he has asked the foundation to give his prize to projects aimed at preserving the memory of Holocaust victims. He put a particular emphasis on the Greek Jewish community to which he pertains.
Indeed, Bourla's parents were among the few survivors of the Greek Jewish community that was wiped out during the Holocaust by the Nazis. Bourla himself was born in Thessaloniki, Greece.
"Dr. Bourla personifies two of the most fundamental Jewish values: the commitment to the sanctity of life and to repairing the world," said Genesis Prize Foundation co-founder and chairman Stan Polovets. "While the pandemic is far from over, millions of people are alive and healthy because of what Dr. Bourla and his team at Pfizer have accomplished."


