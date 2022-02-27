The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

COVID-19: Quentin Tarantino tests positive, will quarantine in Tel Aviv

The famous film director and producer is under quarantine in Tel Aviv but does not waste time

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 21:28

Updated: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 22:12
Courtesy photo of Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick (photo credit: Courtesy)
Courtesy photo of Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Tel Aviv resident Quentin Tarantino has become a real Israeli — like nearly a third of the population, on Sunday he announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus and would not attend a screening of Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk Till Dawn, a film in which he starred with George Clooney, at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque that was scheduled for the evening of February 27. 

Tarantino, the acclaimed writer/director of Pulp Fiction and many other movies, has been married to Israeli singer/model Daniella Pick since 2018 and has spent most of the pandemic in Tel Aviv, where their son, Leo, was born two years ago. The couple recently announced that Pick is pregnant with their second child.

Tarantino returned briefly to the US in June 2021 to promote his first novel, a novelization of his last film, Once Upon a Time . . . In Hollywood, the story of an actor and a stuntman who cross paths with the Manson family in the summer of 1969. He told Jimmy Kimmel on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, “Well look, I would rather not have been out of my own country against my will for a year. However, if I’m going to be in another country, the country that handled COVID the best is probably the best country to be in.”

Tarantino has been appearing at various cinematheques around the country since he moved here, taking part in an ongoing series about his movies at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque and presenting films from his personal collection that were produced by the Cannon Group at the Jerusalem Film Festival last summer. 

On Friday night, he attended a screening of Once Upon a Time . . . In Hollywood at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque and received a warm reception. But on Sunday, those who had purchased tickets for the screening of From Dusk Till Dawn received an email saying Tarantino could not attend because he had tested positive for the virus but that the screening would take place as planned. Audience members were invited to participate in a “Get Well Soon” video that would be sent to the director. 

QUENTIN TARANTINO at the Jerusalem Film Festival in 2016. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)QUENTIN TARANTINO at the Jerusalem Film Festival in 2016. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Perhaps being positive for COVID-19 will give him more time to practice his Hebrew, which he told Kimmel he was learning from watching children’s videos with his son. “I’m learning cat is ca-tool," he told Kimmel, stumbling slightly over the pronunciation of the Hebrew word for “cat." "Horse is soos and cow is para,” he informed American late-night audiences. 



Tags Quentin Tarantino quarantine COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
4

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
5

Russia, Ukraine say open to talks as combat continues outside Kyiv

Service members gather in a square during head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov's address, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine, in Grozny, Russia February 25, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by