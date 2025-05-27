Multiple cases of new COVID-19 variant found by CDC's airport screening program -CBS

Multiple cases of a new COVID-19 variant NB.1.8.1 have been found by the CDC's airport screening program, CBS News reported on Friday.

This variant has been linked to a large outbreak of the virus in China, the report noted.

The CDC's airport testing partner Ginkgo Bioworks uploaded records that found cases linked to the new NB.1.8.1 variant reported in arriving international travelers at airports in California, Washington state, Virginia, and the New York City area.

According to GISAID, or Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data, a virus database, the cases seem to come from travelers from multiple countries. These include Japan, South Korea, France, Thailand, the Netherlands, Spain, Vietnam, China, and Taiwan.

The records from the GISAID show that these travelers were tested from April 22 through May 12.

Separate from the airport cases, the Nb.1.8.1 variant has begun to be reported by health authorities in states such as Hawaii, Rhode Island, Ohio, California, and Washington State, according to CBS.

The new variant has become dominant in China but is on the rise in parts of Asia.

Authorities in Hong Kong have said that the rates of COVID-19 have spread to the worst levels they have had since last year, CBS reported.

The WHO stated in a report, "Despite a concurrent increase in cases and hospitalizations in some countries where NB.1.8.1 is widespread, current data do not indicate that this variant leads to more severe illness than other variants in circulation."

Chinese researchers' data suggest that the new variant does not evade the immune system better than other strains that seem to be on the rise. However, data show that it may be more transmissible, CBS reported.

The FDA and CDC have been attempting to choose which strain of COVID-29 they want to have targeted for the next round of vaccinations. According to their officials, the XFC variant has shown significant growth within the US, but its evolution has been unpredictable

According to emergency room visits and wastewater testing, rates of COVID-19 have now gone back to low levels in the US, CBS noted.

The World Health Organization put out a report on the NB.1.8.1 variant. It stated, "Considering the available evidence, the additional public health risk posed by NB.1.8.1 is evaluated as low at the global level. Currently approved COVID-19 vaccines are expected to remain effective against this variant against symptomatic and severe disease."