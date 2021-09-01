The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

What's the difference between serological, PCR and rapid antigen tests?

Dr. Nadav Soreq of Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital helped answer the question in a new video provided to The Jerusalem Post.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 14:04
Rapid antigen coronavirus test (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Rapid antigen coronavirus test
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
When Israeli students kicked off their school year on Wednesday, many of them were carrying a small white plastic coronavirus test in their backpacks. That is because parents were asked to screen their children using a rapid at-home antigen test to ensure that students did not bring the virus with them to school.
But what is a rapid antigen test? And how is it different from a PCR or serological test?
Dr. Nadav Soreq of Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital helped answer the question in a new video provided to The Jerusalem Post.
Serological tests, Soreq explained, check a person’s immune system to see if that individual has ever been exposed to the virus in the past. These are the tests that the country attempted to use on children ahead of the school year. 
If children had been infected with coronavirus and did not know it, the serological test would tell them. Children who have antibodies receive a “Green Pass” that keeps them out of isolation if a classmate gets sick and allows them entry into gatherings and events. 
In contrast, rapid tests and serological tests “check a person’s condition today,” Soreq said. 
Rapid tests can be performed on the spot and are inexpensive. These are the home tests that parents used on Tuesday. However, they are less sensitive than PCR tests, and therefore their role is to provide an “initial filtering.”
PCR tests are molecular tests performed in a laboratory. 
“The tests are expensive and complex,” Soreq said. “They really give us a broad spectrum of results, and have a very high sensitivity.”
A Magen David Adom (MDA) worker taking a serological tests for COVID-19 from an ultra-Orthodox child in the ultra-Orthodox town of Kiryat Ye’arim (Telz-Stone), outside Jerusalem, August 9, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) A Magen David Adom (MDA) worker taking a serological tests for COVID-19 from an ultra-Orthodox child in the ultra-Orthodox town of Kiryat Ye’arim (Telz-Stone), outside Jerusalem, August 9, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A PCR test can determine if a person is sick at almost any stage of the individual’s illness - the beginning or even after its peak. Therefore, it is these tests that are performed by health funds and hospitals to determine if a person truly has the virus.
People who take rapid antigen tests and receive a positive result are asked to visit their health fund to be rescreened with a PCR test to confirm the result and be entered into the country’s coronavirus data tracking system. 
However, until otherwise advised, a person who gets a positive result on a PCR or an antigen test should isolate. 


Tags children school COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gantz was right to meet Abbas and work for stability - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Bennett-the-mensch refuses to be the ‘un-apologist-in-chief’ - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

The sins of the digital era - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Emily Schrader

Did the US throw Afghans under the bus? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett, Netanyahu, Michaeli: 3 very different trips to the US - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Netanyahu asked to return gifts from Trump, Obama, Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021
4

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery
5

Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons

Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by