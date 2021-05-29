The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

The data showed a 40% decrease in lung inflammation from treatment – from 55% to 15%, as seen in chest X-rays * Rambam Health Care Campus doctor: ‘Results extremely impressive’

By MAAYAN JAFFA-HOFFMAN  
MAY 29, 2021 17:49
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020 (photo credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
(photo credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)
An Israeli biotechnology company revealed late Wednesday night a 100% success rate in the first 10 patients treated with its drug as part of an early-stage clinical trial at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa.
The company, Bonus BioGroup, presented the preliminary findings of its Phase I/II trial to peers at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy conference and shared the results in a statement released to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
The Jerusalem Post reviewed the PowerPoint presented at the conference and the five-page letter sent to the exchange. The company’s CEO and director, Dr. Shai Meretzki, told the Post that the team is now working on publishing its results in a peer-reviewed journal. 
Bonus’ MesenCure, which consists of activated Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (MSCs) that are isolated from the adipose tissue of healthy donors, was found to reduce inflammation, promote the regeneration of the diseased lung tissue and alleviate respiratory and other symptoms in patients suffering from life-threatening respiratory distress brought on by COVID-19. 
"So far, the results of the treatment with the drug MesenCure are extremely impressive and an improvement over the results of other treatments,” said Dr. Shadi Hamoud, principal investigator in the clinical trial and deputy director of the Department of Internal Medicine E at Rambam. 
He said the results were so promising that the hospital was already examining use of the treatment for other indications. 
Bonus reported on 10 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 45 to 75, all with severe symptoms. Ninety percent of them also had comorbidities.
The data showed a 40% decrease in lung inflammation from treatment – from 55% to 15%, as seen in chest X-rays. 
Additionally, patients showed significantly improved respiratory function, with blood oxygen saturation showing a 95% increase and lung functioning returning to almost entirely normal after only one month.
Meretzki shared a laboratory image of a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
“The treated lung looks almost identical to the normal, healthy lung – complete healing, complete prevention of damage to the lung,” Meretzki said.
Most strikingly, patients were discharged from the hospital after a median duration of one day following injection. 
And there were no adverse effects associated with MesenCure, the company reported. 
Meretzki said the trial followed patients for 30 days post administration of the treatment. All but one had survived. The patient who died did not pass away from COVID-19 but a comorbidity.
Many COVID-19 patients die because of an increase in the production of inflammatory molecules called cytokine, rather than the virus itself, Meretzki explained. When the immune system secretes too many cytokines, a so-called "cytokine storm" can erupt. Such an excessive immune response ravages healthy lung tissue, leading to acute respiratory distress syndrome or failure, and eventually death.
Bonus was founded in 2008. It has been working with MSCs for a decade from its Haifa headquarters, where it developed its core product, a tissue-engineered bone graft that is also based on MSCs. 
Meretzki said that MSCs are cells that are “found in every one of us; they are responsible for damage control and a variety of day-to-day activities.”
When the coronavirus outbreak started in 2020, Bonus started investigating the potential of MSCs to possibly reduce the cytokine storm in COVID-19 patients. 
The Phase II trial is slated to continue at Rambam and include another 50 patients. However, because of the low-level of infection in Israel, Bonus has applied for approval to carry out the trial in Europe as well, Meretzki said. 
He told the Post that the Phase II trial should be completed quickly once the remaining patients are fully enrolled.
There is still a high number of serious COVID cases worldwide. As of May 28, Meretzki shared, there were 93,956 serious cases out of 14,603,155 total cases – about 0.6%.


Tags rambam medical center israeli innovation Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
