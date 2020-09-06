12 students in prominent religious seminary tested positive for COVID-19

Twelve students in the Midreshet Lindenbaum religious-Zionist seminary for women have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.In total, 125 of the 200 students in the Israeli program are in isolation. All 12 students who tested positive for the coronavirus are from the seminary’s program for Israeli students and not its overseas program.None of the overseas students have come into contact with any of those who have tested positive for the coronavirus, Midreshet Lindenbaum said.According to the institution, one student began coughing last Tuesday. Although she had no fever or other symptoms, she was sent home and asked to take a COVID-19 test.She tested positive, and the rest of her learning group of 26 students was sent into isolation, along with everyone else she came into contact with.The following day, an assistant at the seminary also tested positive for coronavirus. Her learning group was sent into isolation as well. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });As an added precaution, Midreshet Lindenbaum decided to send home all students in the Israeli program. Classes have since been taking place via video conference.Since going into quarantine, 10 more students tested positive, although none of have fever or are exhibiting other symptoms. They are following Health Ministry regulations.The participants in the overseas programs remained in their 14-day “post-arrival” quarantine until last Wednesday. They were not in contact with any of the affected students.“We take pride in the fact that the Health Ministry cited us for proactively taking the necessary steps to prevent further spread and said they wished all affected institutions handled things as efficiently,” Midreshet Lindenbaum said in a statement to The Jerusalem Post. “We will continue to practice utmost vigilance and place the safety and health of all of our students as our foremost priority.”