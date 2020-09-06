The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

12 students in prominent religious seminary tested positive for COVID-19

None of infected students are from overseas program

By JEREMY SHARON  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2020 20:43
YOUNG WOMEN study at Jerusalem’s Midreshet Lindenbaum (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
YOUNG WOMEN study at Jerusalem’s Midreshet Lindenbaum
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Twelve students in the Midreshet Lindenbaum religious-Zionist seminary for women have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.
In total, 125 of the 200 students in the Israeli program are in isolation.
All 12 students who tested positive for the coronavirus are from the seminary’s program for Israeli students and not its overseas program.
None of the overseas students have come into contact with any of those who have tested positive for the coronavirus, Midreshet Lindenbaum said.
According to the institution, one student began coughing last Tuesday. Although she had no fever or other symptoms, she was sent home and asked to take a COVID-19 test.
She tested positive, and the rest of her learning group of 26 students was sent into isolation, along with everyone else she came into contact with.
The following day, an assistant at the seminary also tested positive for coronavirus. Her learning group was sent into isolation as well.
As an added precaution, Midreshet Lindenbaum decided to send home all students in the Israeli program. Classes have since been taking place via video conference.
Since going into quarantine, 10 more students tested positive, although none of have fever or are exhibiting other symptoms. They are following Health Ministry regulations.
The participants in the overseas programs remained in their 14-day “post-arrival” quarantine until last Wednesday. They were not in contact with any of the affected students.
“We take pride in the fact that the Health Ministry cited us for proactively taking the necessary steps to prevent further spread and said they wished all affected institutions handled things as efficiently,” Midreshet Lindenbaum said in a statement to The Jerusalem Post. “We will continue to practice utmost vigilance and place the safety and health of all of our students as our foremost priority.”


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo How Israel has failed in the battle against coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
There are 1,000 dead from coronavirus – it is time we see their faces By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
4 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
5 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by