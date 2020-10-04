2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII

The events of 2020 have been strange enough to set some observing that they would only happen once in a blue moon, but at the end of October another strange event is set to occur: an actual blue moon, on Halloween.This year, October has two full moons. The 1st or 2nd October (depending on which time zone you are in) gave us the Harvest Moon, the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, when day and night are of equal length. This normally occurs in September but edged into October this year. Also known as the Full Corn Moon or Barley Moon in some parts of America, farmers have traditionally made the most of its light to gather in crops well into the night before winter sets in. lasts longer at this time of year. However, 2020's Harvest Moon is a micro full moon, as it is smaller than usual. The second moon in any given month is known as the blue moon, and there are seven every 19 years. The name is something of a placeholder, given in order to keep the other moons in their rightful place in the year. This is because the moon completes 12 full cycles of its phase in 354 days, eleven short of a full solar calendar year. This year's is particularly unusual as it is the first full moon to occur across all time zones since 1944, although there is a full moon on Halloween somewhere in the world every 19 years, meaning that the next to occur will be in 2039, followed by 2058 and 2077. Alternately, some traditions count the third full moon in an astronomical season with four full moons as the Blue Moon. Either way, the extra moon is a way of reconciling solar and lunar calendars, much like the extra month of Adar II in the Jewish calendar, which also occurs seven times in a 19-year cycle. In Jerusalem, Israel, the Harvest Moon occurred on October 2 at five minutes past midnight, while the Blue Moon will occur on October 31 at 4:49 p.m.This year the Harvest Moon was also the Hunter's Moon, again named for rural practices, this time of hunting summer-fattened animals under the light of the moon, which is brighter and
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });