50-year-old coronavirus patient dies after ventilator stops working

A 50-year-old man died in the coronavirus intensive care unit at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center Friday night after his ventilator stopped working for a few minutes and staff failed to take fast enough action, a spokesperson for the hospital confirmed.
The hospital is investigating the incident, which was first reported by N12.
When machines stop working there are loud beeps and other alerts to notify staff of the problem. However, for an unknown reason, staff either did not notice or could not reach the patient in time. Coronavirus wards are full of machines that make different sounds all day and night long.
Hospitals have been overcrowded in recent weeks with the number of serious coronavirus patients, which hit a peak last week. Close to 2,000 people are being treated for coronavirus in Israel’s hospitals, as of Saturday night, including more than 1,000 in serious condition, among them around 300 who were intubated.
