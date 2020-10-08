The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
51% of school COVID-19 infections in ultra-Orthodox system - report

Infection rate in ultra-Orthodox sector still double that of general population, but on downward trend.

By JEREMY SHARON  
OCTOBER 8, 2020 12:25
Ultra-Orthodox children wearing face masks at their school in the city of Rehovot, May 24, 2020 (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
New data released on Thursday by the Education Ministry has shown that 51% of COVID-19 infections in kindergartens and schools are amongst ultra-Orthodox children.
According to the new figures, there are currently 15,285 pupils with the coronavirus as of Oct. 7, of whom 7,823 are in the ultra-Orthodox school system.
The remaining 49% of COVID-19 infections in the school system was broken down geographically with 9.8% of infections in the Central District, 9.7% in the Northern District, 7.6% in the Tel Aviv District, 7.8% in the South, 5.5% in the Haifa District, 5% in the Jerusalem District, and 3.4% amongst smaller towns and settlements.
In general, the rate of COVID-19 infections amongst the ultra-Orthodox population is still far higher than the general population.
Some 22% of those in the ultra-Orthodox community tested for coronavirus are positive for the disease, double the rate of the general population at 10.5%.  
As of Oct. 6 however, that figure has actually been on a declining trend since the end of September when the rate of positive tests in the ultra-Orthodox sector was 29%.
And the rate of severe COVID-19 cases is now significantly higher in the ultra-Orthodox community than the broader population, with 0.18 per 10,000 population severe cases currently in the ultra-Orthodox sector, compared to a rate of 0.14 in the general population.



