The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

773 coronavirus patients diagnosed in day - the most since start of crisis

Of the country's 7,838 active cases, some 56 are in serious condition.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 1, 2020 13:45
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020. (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
The Health Ministry reported Wednesday that some 773 new patients were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in the last day, up from 752 the day before and the highest number since the outbreak started four months ago.
There were 162 people diagnosed between midnight and 11 a.m. Of the country's 7,838 active cases, some 56 are in serious condition. However, the ministry also conducted the highest number of tests to date on Tuesday: 20,018. 
One person died on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 320.
At the height of the outbreak in March, some 762 diagnoses were made in a single day. Of course, more tests are currently being conducted than before, which means the country is likely to see a higher number of infected people. Nonetheless, of those who were tested, 3.9% tested positive, which is considered high.
Red zone restrictions that were placed on Ashkelon due to high coronavirus infection rates in the city were extended on Wednesday for 24 hours until a final decision is made on the matter, according to Channel 13.
Other cities that topped the list on Wednesday: Arara and Rahat in the Negev, the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, Yad Binyamin and Baqa al-Gharbiya. 
On Tuesday night, the government discussed placing more cities under lockdown, including Dimona, Kiryat Gat, Ashdod and Ramle, but no decision was made.
At the same time, Carmiel Mayor Moshe Kuninsky entered quarantine on Wednesday after coming into contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient. The head of the mayor's office and the head of the culture, spokesperson and marketing administration Eli Sadeh entered quarantine as well. 
Sadeh and Kuninsky will be tested later on Wednesday.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The chief justice: Mogoeng and his support of Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yuval Cherlow The ethics of firing in the time of coronavirus By YUVAL CHERLOW

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by