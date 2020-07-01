There were 162 people diagnosed between midnight and 11 a.m. Of the country's 7,838 active cases, some 56 are in serious condition. However, the ministry also conducted the highest number of tests to date on Tuesday: 20,018.

One person died on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 320.

At the height of the outbreak in March, some 762 diagnoses were made in a single day. Of course, more tests are currently being conducted than before, which means the country is likely to see a higher number of infected people. Nonetheless, of those who were tested, 3.9% tested positive, which is considered high.

Red zone restrictions that were placed on Ashkelon due to high coronavirus infection rates in the city were extended on Wednesday for 24 hours until a final decision is made on the matter, according to Channel 13.

Other cities that topped the list on Wednesday: Arara and Rahat in the Negev, the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, Yad Binyamin and Baqa al-Gharbiya.

On Tuesday night, the government discussed placing more cities under lockdown, including Dimona, Kiryat Gat, Ashdod and Ramle, but no decision was made.

At the same time, Carmiel Mayor Moshe Kuninsky entered quarantine on Wednesday after coming into contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient. The head of the mayor's office and the head of the culture, spokesperson and marketing administration Eli Sadeh entered quarantine as well.

Sadeh and Kuninsky will be tested later on Wednesday.

