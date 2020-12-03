After COVID re-infection death: Will vaccines offer lasting immunity?

A report about what could be the first Israeli to die after catching COVID-19 a second time has raised questions about the degree of protective immunity conferred by infection and its implication on vaccination.Late Wednesday, a 74-year-old man, who had been admitted to Rabin Medical Center in August with coronavirus, died at Sheba Medical Center. He had tested positive for coronavirus three weeks before. According to Sheba, Prof. Galia Rahav, head of the hospital’s infectious disease laboratory, took blood samples of the patient and is awaiting a thorough analysis of the blood work to determine whether the original virus was hiding in the bloodstream and reappeared or whether this was, in fact, a case of a second exposure. Whatever the outcomes of this particular case, it brings to the forefront the fact that the degree to which an immune response to the virus indicates a protective immunity to subsequent infection is not yet understood. The answer could have implications for the role of vaccination in response to COVID-19. If initial exposure to the virus does not result in 100% immunity or results in only short-term immunity, effective vaccination could pose a challenge. “The assumption is that the antibodies [developed against COVID-19] stay for a longer period of time. Otherwise, there would not be vaccines being developed all over the world,” Eytan Ben-Ami, a senior physician at Sheba, told The Jerusalem Post. However, time could prove otherwise, said Prof. Tal Brosh, head of infectious disease at Assuta Ashdod Medical Center. He said that it could be that immunity fades overtime. “The first people to ever get vaccinated [were inoculated] in April or May, so we only have about six months or a little more of follow up on these people,” Brosh said. “We don’t know what will happen in a year or two years after these vaccinations.”
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}From his perspective, there are three possible scenarios. The first is the most optimistic one: The vaccine will be effective and last an exceedingly long time without ever needing to be reactivated. In a second scenario, the vaccine will provide protection but wane overtime as antibody levels decline. This would be similar to the smallpox vaccine, which proved initially effective but required that people be re-dosed after three to 10 years as protection dropped.A final case scenario would be that the vaccine loses effectiveness within as little as a year. This would be more like the flu, where the virus mutates rendering the vaccine from the previous season ineffective against it. When the virus changes its antigens, scientists have to change the vaccine to attack the new strain of the virus. “It would mean we have to re-dose people every year,” Brosh said. “It’s bad, but it is not so bad - we can deal with revaccination.”He said that the current vaccine candidates developed by Pfizer and Moderna offer excellent, better-than-can-be-expected 95% protection in the time frame of between three and six months - again, the time in which people who were vaccinated have been monitored. They also are built around modern vaccinology technology that makes it simple to change the vaccine every year.“You really don't need to try to start from the beginning, because if the virus mutates, that means the RNA code becomes a little different,” Brosh explained. “The factory can easily just change the composition of the RNA in the vaccine. It is a strength of the RNA vaccine that did not exist in all old vaccines.”If SARS-CoV-2, the scientific name for the novel coronavirus, acts anything like the 2002 SARS coronavirus, it is likely that immunity is not so short-lived. In the 2002 SARS outbreak, those who came down with the virus were naturally immune for more than a year. Immunity started to wane between one and three years later. However, this 74-year-old Israeli patient is not the first person to be reinfected, hence the questions.In October, the peer-reviewed medical journal the Lancet published an article about a 25-year-old male patient from Nevada who tested positive for coronavirus on April 18, 2020 and again 48 days later on June 5. His positive testes were separated by two negative tests done during follow-up visits in May 2020. According to the Lancet, genomic analysis of the virus showed genetically significant differences between each variant associated with each instance of infection. The American’s second infection, like that of the Israeli’s, was symptomatically more severe than the first, though he did not die.The Lancet offered several hypotheses for why the disease might have been more severe, including “a very high dose of virus might have led to the second instance of infection and induced more severe disease;” that the infection was caused by a more virulent version of the virus; or it was the result of an antibody-dependent enhancement, whereby the virus’ protective antibodies ultimately amplified the infection. Other repeat coronavirus cases have been reported from Belgium, the Netherlands, Ecuador and Hong Kong. But in most of those instances, there was no increase in severity of symptoms. “Right now, reinfection seems like a very rare event,” Brosh told the Post. “We have more than 60 million cases of COVID around the globe and only a few dozen cases of reinfection. It is interesting and exotic, but likely has no bearing on real epidemiology.”However, he acknowledged that since people who are diagnosed with coronavirus are not randomly re-screened for the virus after the recovery, if they were reinfected and asymptomatic, it is likely that no one would know.