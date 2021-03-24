Air pollution- high concentrations of dust particles carried from Sinai

There is significant air pollution across the country, especially in the South, warned the Environmental Protection Ministry on Wednesday.
This is due to high concentrations of airborne particles coming from the Sinai Peninsula. A deep depression over the Mediterranean Sea has caused strong winds to carry dust from Sinai and generate local dust storms. An improvement in air quality is expected by the evening.
The Environmental Protection Ministry, along with the Health Ministry, recommended that those with heart and lung conditions, as well as children and pregnant women, should refrain from strenuous physical activity outside.
To keep track of the current air quality throughout the country, visit the ministry's interactive map.
