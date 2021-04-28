The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
All COVID-19 restrictions could end in 3 weeks - deputy health minister

Some 86 new cases were identified on Tuesday, with 0.3% of the 34,000 tests performed returning a positive result.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 28, 2021 16:25
Shoppers are seen in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda, wearing masks in accordance with coronavirus restrictions, on November 29, 2020. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
In about three weeks Israel will be almost free of coronavirus restrictions is the epidemiological situation continues to improve, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish said Wednesday as the country registered less than 100 new cases for the fourth day in a row.
“A week from Thursday, the green pass outline will not include any additional limits,” Kish said while addressing the Knesset plenary convened to approve the new regulations and to extend the existing ones. “In my estimation, if the disease continues to decline, in three weeks from today we will remove the restrictions completely.”
“As long as the morbidity continues to decline, we can reach a situation where, in my assessment, in three week from now the State of Israel will be almost without restrictions and that is an amazing achievement,” he added.
Some 86 new cases were identified on Tuesday, with 0.3% of the 34,000 tests performed returning a positive result. The figures are in line with the ones from previous days. The number of serious patients and active virus carriers in the country also continued to drop, standing at 132 and 1,651 respectively. At the peak of the pandemic in January there were 1,200 serious patients and dozens of thousands of active cases.
During the Knesset plenary, New Hope MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, former Likud member and former head of the Knesset Coronavirus Committee, criticized the head of the Knesset Arrangements Committee Likud MK Miki Zohar for not allowing to establish a new committee.
“MK Miki Zohar is not ready to form a corona committee, so there really must be no corona anymore,” she said. “If this is the case let's abolish all restrictions.”
“However, if the coronavirus still exists and I believe we still need to govern this pandemic, we must set up a corona committee in the Knesset that can discuss government decisions,” she added.
Kish responded that the government will support the establishment of the committee as long as the head will be appointment from one of the parties that support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.


Tags israeli politics Yoav Kisch Coronavirus COVID-19
