The Israeli Ambulance Union's management called for urgent help from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other government officials due to the coronavirus crisis as medical trips have seen a 40% drop nationally.The union, which includes companies that operate hundreds of ambulances and other forms of mobile intensive care around the country, has been severely harmed by the economic crisis attached to the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 and private ambulances have not been operating at the full capacity necessary. They claim to have seen a 40% drop in number of trips due to the cancellation of routine and non-urgent medical treatments. The union also recognizes the public's fear of leaving the house for medical attention as another potential reason for the drop.The union additionally states that they are low on protective medical gear, putting the mobile teams at risk of catching and even spreading the virus. The rides are longer for the same reasons, as the team must properly disinfect and prepare the vehicle between rides.Ambulances are operated by independent and non-profit organizations, and so the damage so far to all the companies within the union is estimated at NIS 5.6 million.Effi Feldman, the CEO of the union, made the urgent appeal to the government in the name of the union, directing his message at Netanyahu, the outgoing Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, Economy Minister Eli Cohen.The union already requested protective gear from the Health Ministry in late March.