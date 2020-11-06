The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

American-made Sofia rapid coronavirus test kits land in Israel

The latest shipment is part of an ongoing effort to deploy a total of 300 of the advanced kits made by American company Quidel throughout the country.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
NOVEMBER 6, 2020 03:51
Right: A Sofia test kit in action. Left: The shipment that landed in Israel. (photo credit: SOFIA ISRAEL)
Right: A Sofia test kit in action. Left: The shipment that landed in Israel.
(photo credit: SOFIA ISRAEL)
A shipment of 70 new American-made Sofia rapid coronavirus testing kits landed earlier this week in Israel.
The latest shipment is part of an ongoing effort to deploy a total of 300 of the advanced kits made by American company Quidel throughout the country, as announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish in October.
Departing from Quidel HQ in San Diego, the transport plane landed in Israel a few days ago. The shipment of 70 devices was then sent to the Sofia Israel logistical center in Modi'in Illit, and is expected to be distributed to retirement homes, medical clinics and health funds, as well as to IDF bases, Israel Police and Prison Services.  
Sofia kits, based on a pioneering new technology, which has already been approved by the FDA, allow the administration of about 40 coronavirus tests per hour and provides results within 15 minutes, without the need to send findings to a lab, making the process much faster and easier, logistically speaking.   
Some 50,000 Sofia devices are already being used throughout the US. Israel is one of the first countries to receive the advanced technology, with over 60,000 tests administered in the past few weeks, and is expected to reach 200,000 in the coming weeks.  
Sofia kits in Israel have been connected to the Health Ministry's systems and have already been deployed in more than 100 testing points.
Sofia is the first rapid test kit to operate by searching for coronavirus antigens. According to the Sofia Israel Company, the test has a 96.7% "sensitivity" rate and a 100% "specificity" rate. 
However, concerns about the accuracy of the innovative rapid test kits have recently surfaced, with a lab workers association reporting that, according to their tests, the success rate of Sofia devices was only about 84%.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Yoav Kisch FDA - Food and Drug Administration Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After US elections, Israel needs to invest in ties with US Democrats By JPOST EDITORIAL
US election: Would a Joe Biden victory change Israeli politics? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Let local municipalities take care of their own By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by