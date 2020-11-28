Ash visits Nazareth, Yafia as coronavirus cases surge in Arab towns

Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash is visiting at least two Arab communities on Saturday that have been named red zones to discuss with town leaders how to reduce infection.

Ash is visiting Nazareth, which was labeled a red zone last week. A closure has been placed on the city until Monday. He will also visit the northern Arab village of Yafia, which is locked down until next Thursday.

The meetings are expected to be attended by Ayam Saif, who manages the Arab desk of the Magen Israel project, and the mayors of the communities - Nazareth mayor Ali Salam and Yafia mayor Maher Khaliliya.

The previous coronavirus commissioner, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, regularly visited Arab and other towns with high morbidity on Saturdays to get a closer look at their situations and provide support.

The Arab sector has been experiencing a spike in morbidity for about a month. Last week, Ash presented information at the coronavirus cabinet meeting that showed nearly 50% of all new coronavirus cases were Arabs and that 60% of infections in schools were in that community.

On Friday, the Health Ministry listed Nazareth as having the second highest number of new infections in the last week (only under Jerusalem) at 262. The total number of coronavirus cases in Nazareth stood at 2,903.

Yafia had 588 new cases in the last seven days and was listed on Friday as having a total of 678 people infected with the virus.

In total, there have been 333,802 Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus, including 1,073 on Thursday and another 532 between midnight and Shabbat on Friday.