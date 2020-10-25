AstraZeneca to move local headquarters to O-TECH complex

Global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca signed an agreement to transfer the company’s office headquarters in Israel to the O-TECH complex in Kfar Saba.AstraZeneca will lease 1,245 sq.m. in Building B in the O-TECH complex. AstraZeneca is a leading firm in science and the development of innovative prescription drugs, and is one of the world’s leading companies in the development of the coronavirus vaccine. In 2019, it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Israel Innovation Authority, and pledged to invest in and support the health ecosystem in Israel.The O-TECH project is a new complex for hi-tech, biotech and international companies, which includes three office buildings, a recreation, entertainment and catering center with an area of more than 100,000 sq.m. The value of the project is approximately NIS 800 million.Aviv Cohen, CEO of Oshira – the company that established the O-TECH complex – said: “It is with great pride that the largest company in the UK in the field of pharmaceuticals is joining the O-TECH complex.”The agreement is the fifth O-TECH signed during the coronavirus crisis, and negotiations are underway to sign two more agreements.