Avi Nesher's movie halts production due to coronavirus lockdown decision

The film's producers released a statement saying that they had made this decision "with no choice and great sorrow."

By HANNAH BROWN  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2020 15:43
Avi Nesher (right) and a crew member in front of a 1948 tank that has been restored for the movie “Portrait of Victory” (photo credit: Courtesy)
Avi Nesher (right) and a crew member in front of a 1948 tank that has been restored for the movie “Portrait of Victory”
(photo credit: Courtesy)
With a heavy heart, director Avi Nesher announced Friday that due to the upcoming lockdown approved by the coronavirus cabinet, he had no choice but to temporarily halt production on his latest movie, Portrait of Victory, which had been shooting the Negev for several weeks.
The film’s producers released a statement saying that they had made this decision “with no choice and great sorrow.”
Nesher said, "After all the careful preparations of the wonderful actors and creators who worked with us for many months on the cinematic texture of the film, it is of course a severe disappointment, but these are difficult times for all of us and we must abide by regulations designed to end the damn plague We will return to filming soon when this storm passes.”
Portrait of Victory, Nesher’s 21st film as director, is a fact-based epic set during the War of Independence and tells the story of Mira Ben-Ari, a fiercely independent young wireless operator, and Lt. Avraham Schwarzstein who emerged from the smoky ruins of Kibbutz Nitzanim in June 1948 to face Egyptian officers backed by tanks and cannons, and a young Egyptian journalist and photographer who had come from Cairo to document the Israeli surrender. The story is told both from the points of views of the Israelis and the Egyptians. The film stars Joy Rieger, who appeared in Nesher’s previous two films, The Other Story and Past Life, as Mira.
The rest of the cast includes Amir Khoury, Yadin Gellman, Eliana Tidhar Meshi Kleinstein, Tom Avni, Elisha Banai, Ala Dakka, Kamal Zaid and Noa Roth.
In a letter to the cast and crew, Nesher and the film’s producer, Ehud Bleiberg, wrote: “The current shaky and threatening situation brings with it real risks that force us to take responsibility and make difficult decisions to protect our work. After deliberations into the night and consultations with all parties, going the morning, we have no choice but to announce an immediate halt and temporary halt to the production.”
They said that they hoped they would only have to shut down for seven weeks, and added, “We reiterate that when the regulations against the coronavirus permit, we will return to filming as planned. We thank you all for the wonderful and creative efforts made so far. There is no doubt that Portrait of Victory will come back soon in full force.”
It was a quixotic decision to start making any movie during the coronavirus crisis, but to mount a production of a period war movie was particularly ambitious. But Nesher, who is one of Israel’s most acclaimed directors, was undaunted by the headlines and kept moving ahead with preproduction and into shooting. He started his career at age 24 in 1978 when he made the enduring classic about army entertainers, The Troupe (Halahaka). After several successful Israeli films, he went to Hollywood where he worked for over 10 years. While most directors who started in the 70s retired long ago, he has continued to make movies and released several films that have been huge hits with both audiences and critics in recent years, including Turn Left at the End of the World and The Matchmaker.
He and his cast and crew spent months in pre-production, which included teaching the actors how to jitterbug 40s style. Several actors, including Rieger, got firearms training so their battle scenes would look realistic. Kleinstein documented how she learned to milk a cow for the film and how she got her hair styled from that era on her Instagram account.
In order to make the Negev set look like the Egyptian border, Nesher had 100 truckloads of sand brought in and also restored actual tanks from 1948 to be used in the film.
But the shadow of the virus haunted the production, and Nesher estimated that following the coronavirus regulations inflated the budget by about 25 percent.
Still, Nesher and the cast can take comfort in the knowledge that many great films have been plagued by delays and disasters during shooting, such as Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now, which had to shut down for months when its set in the Philippines was hit by monsoons mid-shoot. Once the coronavirus is defeated, it there is every reason to believe that Portrait of Victory will triumph, which will also be a triumph for Israeli cinema.  
Nesher was philosophical about the delay, saying, "Once upon a time in the east .. . "



Tags israeli film movie Coronavirus lockdown COVID-19
