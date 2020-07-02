The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Backpack volunteers gather data showing pollution rising after lockdowns

Data from volunteers and other sources recorded falls in pollution after curbs came into force, but eased restrictions have seen pollution start to climb back.

By REUTERS  
JULY 2, 2020 15:31
‘THE PLASTIC plate and utensils are a symbol of modernity and the environmental destruction brought about by mankind through uncontrollable dumping and pollution.’ (photo credit: REUTERS)
‘THE PLASTIC plate and utensils are a symbol of modernity and the environmental destruction brought about by mankind through uncontrollable dumping and pollution.’
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Alex George walks to work in southeast London with a pack of sensors strapped to his back, one of an army of volunteers gathering data that experts say suggest pollution levels may be bouncing back as coronavirus lockdowns ease.
The accident and emergency medic at Lewisham Hospital carries technology in a customized rucksack that measures levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and other chemical compounds floating around in the inner city streets.
In 13 other cities, from New York and Delhi to Milan, volunteers including fitness trainers and journalists have been out with the same gear, taking permitted walks during lockdowns to see if there are any noticeable changes.
Data from volunteers and other sources recorded falls in pollution after curbs came into force, according to Jessica Rowley, an engineer at vacuum cleaner company Dyson which says it developed the packs for a research study with Kings College London and the Greater London Authority.
"A lot of the cities are actually showing lower levels of NO2 compared to what it would normally be like at this time of year," Rowley told Reuters.
"Some of those that are starting to lift their strict lockdown rules, we’re starting to see that trend go back to what we might normally expect for the time of year," she added.
The plan is to keep measuring as lockdowns lift to check those initial indications.
George said many of his patients had reported feeling the benefits of getting exercise and walking outdoors during lockdown.
“Ultimately what we need to do is protect that, make sure we have an environment that’s clean, that’s safe, that’s healthy for people to enjoy,” he said.


Tags volunteering pollution Coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It is time to get rid of Army Radio By JPOST EDITORIAL
Annexation might be right, but Netanyahu’s process is flawed By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by