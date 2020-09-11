The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Bnei Brak hospital's coronavirus ward at 126% capacity as cases surge

“We are on the verge of collapse."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2020 19:35
Israeli police officers take out ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from the Ponevezh Yeshiva in Bnei Brak, as part of an effort to enforce lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, April 2, 2020. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Israeli police officers take out ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from the Ponevezh Yeshiva in Bnei Brak, as part of an effort to enforce lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, April 2, 2020.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Bnei Brak’s Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center reported Friday that its coronavirus ward was at 126% capacity, reinforcing a decision by the coronavirus cabinet on Thursday to move the country toward a High Holiday closure.
According to the Health Ministry, the coronavirus ward at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center is also overcapacity at 106%. 
There were 2,132 coronavirus patients in Bnei Brak on Friday and 4,491 in Jerusalem.
“We are on the verge of collapse,” said the CEO of Haifa’s Bnai Zion Medical Center, Dr. Ohad Hochman. “Our medical staff is burning out and the decision makers needed to take that into account.”
The Health Ministry showed Bnai Zion’s coronavirus ward at 59% capacity. However, Hochman said that “Inadequacy cannot be determined solely by the number of difficult patients hospitalized in the hospitals. The medical staff has been working around the clock, they did not go on vacation and, moreover, they are performing some of the most difficult work.”
Hochman’s statements came on the same day that the Health Ministry reported a peak in new coronavirus diagnoses - 4,217 in a single day. There were 979 Israelis being treated in the hospital out of nearly 36,000 active patients. Of those in the hospital, 486 were in serious condition, including 146 who were intubated. 
Late Thursday, after nearly six hours of debate, the coronavirus cabinet determined to lockdown Israel for two weeks, enact a set of serious restrictions the next two weeks and ultimately role back to coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu’s traffic light plan.
Beginning next week, as long as the government approves the plan, Israelis will not be allowed to travel more than 500 meters from their home for two weeks. Schools, restaurants and places of recreation will all be closed. Businesses are also being asked to shutter or have their employees work from home.
Rosh Hashanah prayers will take place, but in open spaces and with limited attendees per service - 10 inside and 20 outside. 
View full list of restrictions >>
Despite the upcoming serious restrictions and the spike in cases, Israelis continue to break basic Health Ministry directives. The Israel Police reported closing down an event hall in the Arab town of Baka al-Gharbiyye, near Haifa, after a large wedding took place on Thursday night. More than 100 guests took part in the celebration.
“The health system is looking for solutions to the collapse of the hospitals,” tweeted MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beiteinu) on Thursday, “Here is a solution: Use the IDF’s capabilities to open a field hospital in the North.”
Last week, Dr. Yehezkel Caine, director-general of Jerusalem’s Herzog Hospital, told The Jerusalem Post, that if the number of COVID-19 patients continued to grow that “there just wouldn’t be enough beds.”
He described a scene that could happen in December where emergency rooms would be operating out of hotels or in tents in hospital parking lots due to the influx of flu and coronavirus patients. 
When that happens, “I am sure patients are not going to get the treatment they need,” Caine said. “It is a difficult thing to say, but at the end of the day, it is a zero-sum game. Doctors and nurses can only do so much, and they are already overextended. It could be catastrophic.”
More than 90 people died in the last week, bringing the death toll to 1,090.


Tags hospital bnei brak Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus pandemic shows the importance of planning ahead By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Netanyahu-Gantz government is a failure, pure and simple – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Identity crises, culture clashes and being canceled By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu opposing UAE-US arms deal normalizes lying By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by