The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Boeing, University of Arizona use heat to sanitize plane of COVID-19

Using heat as a means of disinfection is an old, tried and tested method, and is used in a variety of applications, from cooking to disease sterilization and mechanical dishwashers.

By AARON REICH  
DECEMBER 17, 2020 14:05
El Al Boeing 777 258 ER (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
El Al Boeing 777 258 ER
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Airplane manufacturer Boeing has teemed up with the University of Arizona to fight the coronavirus in its airplanes through the use of thermal disinfection.
Using heat as a means of disinfection is an old, tried and tested method, and is used in a variety of applications, from cooking to  disease sterilization and mechanical dishwashers.
Most notably, the role heat can have in fighting the pandemic can be seen in the shape and function of many old radiators from the early 20th century, which were made specifically to help combat the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic.
And like many other diseases, COVID-19 is also susceptible to heat, with research showing that three hours exposure to temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius could wipe out 99.9% of the virus, and 50 degrees can wipe out 99.99%.
This was further proven by Boeing's testing, which was conducted in a protected laboratory at the University of Arizona during the fall.
"We're basically cooking the virus,"  University of Arizona microbiologist and infectious disease expert Dr. Charles Gerba said in a statement.
"Thermal disinfection is one of the oldest ways to kill disease-causing micro-organisms. It's used by microbiologists in our laboratory every day."
For Boeing, the efforts to create a sterilized airplane environment free of any traces of COVID-19 is essential, as the airline industry was among one of the worst-hit sectors due to the pandemic's resulting financial crisis.
In addition, certain parts of airplanes are difficult to properly sanitize using traditional disinfectants. This is especially true with the flight deck, which has sensitive electronic equipment that could potentially be damaged by chemical disinfectants.
But flight decks are resistant to heat by design, being able to withstand up to 70 degrees Celsius in temperature. This not only makes thermal disinfection safe and practical, but the ideal form of airplane sanitation.
Other means of sanitizing airplanes from the coronavirus do exist. One such example is a form of laser-induced graphene technology developed by Houston-based Rice University and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, which takes advantage of graphene's properties to create an effective and affordable air filtration system.
Despite these measures, researchers have found airplanes to be relatively safe amid the pandemic, with one's chances of catching coronavirus are "nearly non-existent" should they wear a mask, United Airlines chief customer officer Toby Enqvist said in October, and supported by a study released by the US Defense Department.
This is due to the fact that an estimated 99.99% of COVID-19 particles are filtered out of the airplane cabin within six minutes due to fast air circulation, downward air ventilation and the filtration systems on the aircraft.
But despite this, the measures taken place by Boeing reflect a desire to eliminate as much risk as possible for their passengers and pilots.
"Passenger and crew safety are our top priorities," explained Michael Delaney, head of Boeing's Confident Travel Initiative. "That extends from the cabin to the flight deck."

Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags health university Boeing aircraft Coronavirus COVID-19 flights
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by