Chezy Levy: Protesters could catch coronavirus from one another

“I do not know anyone who has been infected during the demonstrations,” Chezy Levy told Kan.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 1, 2020 16:22
Israelis protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside Prime Minister official residence in Jerusalem on July 30, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israelis protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside Prime Minister official residence in Jerusalem on July 30, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Although the recent anti-Netanyahu demonstrations are taking place outdoors, Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy cautioned over the weekend that this does not make protesters immune from catching the novel coronavirus from one another.
Speaking to KAN on Friday, Levy explained, “Although it is in an open area, on the other hand, hundreds - if not thousands - of people are close to each other, without masks. In some cases, they sing, shout, emit shards of saliva - that is exactly the way the virus is spread.”
He told the radio station that there is no data on infections currently spread at these protests. However, he said that does not mean such statistics will not be forthcoming.
“I do not know anyone who has been infected during the demonstrations,” he told Kan. “But that does not mean anything, because the morbidity due to the demonstrations will develop - if it develops - these days. If it were up to me, I would say that from a health point of view, the way the demonstrations are conducted, without keeping a distance and sometimes without full protection, is a way of catching it from one another.”
Levy stressed that his remarks were in no way meant to justify or not-justify holding demonstrations.
Last week, for instance, a confirmed coronavirus patient claimed to be a Jerusalem protest the Saturday night before, Army Radio reported. 
 
The protest movement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has continued to expand, with near nightly events in Jerusalem and across the country.
Protesters were expected to flood the streets of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv late Saturday night. Police said they were geared up for these events.


