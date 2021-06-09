Cinema City partners with Tadiran to create safer theater experience

Movie theaters closed because of COVID-19 and began to reopen on May 27. The original plan was to admit those who have been vaccinated and have a green passport, and limit entry to those who have not been vaccinated. The new air purification system could change that.

"After four years of development, Air Care 02 technology becomes the first in the world for movie theaters and will ensure the cleanliness of the air breathed by hundreds of thousands of people in cinema audiences," Tadiran CEO Moshe Mamrud said."This is a new standard that consumers must demand for our health and the health of our children. The air that we breathe influences our day to day functioning and so it is important for us to ensure that we spread the message about this, in the field of air treatment."

Cinema City CEO Avi Edery explained, "Children are the audience that I like best in the cinema. You immediately see on their faces the pleasure and excitement from the movies. So we have taken responsibility beyond the required and chose to take care that the children coming to the cinema will receive the cleanest air in our theaters, while also reducing their ability to transmit infectious viruses to the rest of the audience"Tadiran is not the only Israeli company developing air purification systems amid the pandemic. Aura Air has also proven to be 99.999% effective in eliminating COVID-19 particles and other pathogens. The company installed purifiers on 400 buses in the UK and Ireland, and have helped revived the karaoke industry in Japan.