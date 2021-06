Cinema City partners with Tadiran to create safer theater experience

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

A breakthrough trial found that the "Air Care 02" technology purifies about 90% of air pollutants. A 99% reduction in the concentration of bacteria, fungi and viruses was found in a controlled laboratory test. Tadiran began expanding into air treatment and purification in May 2020 and plans to introduce more air purification solutions like this one. A previous version of Tadiran's purifier was found to have killed virtually all germs and bacteria to a rate of 99.999%.The Air Care 02 results were praised by Prof. Ariel Kushmaro, head of the Environmental Biotechnology Laboratory at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev."These are significant results, with the treatment causing a strong reduction in the concentration of mold, viruses and bacteria in the air in indoor spaces, including cinema theaters," he said in a statement."In controlled laboratory conditions, a reduction in the concentration of bacteria, fungi and viruses of about 99% was demonstrated - a promising statistic by any measure."This new system is being installed in all 100 Cinema City locations throughout the country and will allow children to visit movie theaters as the school year ends and summer vacation begins. While 12-15-year-old children are now able to be vaccinated, for a potential of another 600,000 more people to receive jabs, those aged under 12 are not yet approved for the vaccine.