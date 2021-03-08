The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: 71% fewer deaths, 45% fewer critical patients since January

The R rate has been fluctuating around 1 for the past week, after dropping as low as 0.79.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 8, 2021 10:49
Customers sit at a cafe in Jerusalem after it was reopened on March 7, 2021 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Customers sit at a cafe in Jerusalem after it was reopened on March 7, 2021
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israel is registering some 71% fewer daily deaths, and 45% fewer critically ill patients since the peak in the third wave around mid-January, Eran Segal, a computational biology professor at the Weizmann Institute of Science, said on Sunday night.
Some 14 people died of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a report by the Health Ministry on Monday. In the past week, the highest number of people passing away from the virus over 24 hours was 21, marking a significant decrease compared to what happened in previous weeks – on January 24, 79 patients died in a single day. The death toll since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 5,899.
The number of patients in serious conditions has also significantly declined: it currently stands at 707, showing a slight increase compared to the end of last week, when it dropped below 700 for the first time in two months, but several hundred units lower than the figure at the peak of the third wave, where it reached 1,200.
Segal tweeted that the general cases are are showing a 55% decrease compared to mid-January.
Some 2,331 people were identified as positive to the virus on Sunday. While the number is considerably lower than the one on previous workdays, when it stood at around 3,700, it is important to consider than on Sundays Israel has been administering a lower number of tests than on other days of the weeks – yesterday around 65,000 tests were performed compared to over 90,000 from Monday to Thursday in the previous week. Some 3.7% of them returned a positive result.
In addition, the R rate – or reproduction rate – stood at 0.99 on Monday morning, meaning that each person infected would on average pass on the virus to less than one other person.
The R rate has been fluctuating around 1 for the past week, after dropping as low as 0.79.
On the vaccination front, Israel is expected to hit soon the number of 5 million citizens inoculated with at least one dose. As of Monday morning, 4.96 million had received the first shot and 3.78 both shots, including 85% of the population over 50.


