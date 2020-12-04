The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Another day of 1,000+ new cases, cabinet to meet Sunday

Knowledge center report: "For every two more days in which the existing infection rate is maintained, a full day of lockdown will be required."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 4, 2020 11:17
SHAARE ZEDEK hospital team members at the coronavirus ward, last month. Without institutional cooperation we will not be able to defeat the virus. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
SHAARE ZEDEK hospital team members at the coronavirus ward, last month. Without institutional cooperation we will not be able to defeat the virus.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
The coronavirus cabinet is expected to convene on Sunday after another day of rising infection and a report by the IDF that Israel is at the start of a third wave.
The Health Ministry reported Friday that 1,434 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed the day before. This is the eighth day in the last nine in which more than 1,000 Israelis have tested positive. 
‘It is not enough to prevent further reliefs,” wrote the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center on Friday. It said Israel should consider backtracking on some of what it has already implemented. 
Some 537 coronavirus patients are in the hospital, the Health Ministry showed, including 287 who are hospitalized - among them 101 who are intubated. The number of patients on ventilators also represents a significant spike.
The death toll stands at 2,891.
The total of active patients as of Friday morning was 11,761 - 1,727 were from Jerusalem alone, representing almost 15% of active cases. 
The reproduction rate, also known as the “R,” is 1.21 and 27 areas have been named red zones. However, the Health Ministry showed that only around 25% of all infection emanates from these red areas. 
The knowledge center’s report showed that the spike in infection is clear and consistent and not a result of increased testing, as some might assume. The average number of new patients is now over 1,000. This includes growth in sick people over the age of 60, which by next week could result in a spike in serious patients or even deaths. 
“All of this indicates that we are on the verge of a third wave,” according to the report.
"For every two more days in which the existing infection rate is maintained, a full day of lockdown will be required," the report cautioned.
The light at the end of the tunnel, however, was revealed on Thursday.
Israel could begin receiving doses of the Pfizer vaccine within the next few weeks, Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy said during a video meeting with the country’s hospital administrators, which The Jerusalem Post confirmed. 
Some four million doses are expected to arrive, he said – enough to vaccinate two million people. However, even though the vaccines could enter Israel even before they are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, no one will be inoculated before approval.


