Coronavirus cabinet convenes as testing rate drops

The Health Ministry said that only 26,332 people were tested on Sunday.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 5, 2020 14:01
Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
The coronavirus cabinet is meeting on Monday against the backdrop of another day of few new patients: 2,905 in the last day, according to the Health Ministry.
The report showed that a little more than 11% of those screened tested positive. However, there has been a dramatic drop in the number of people screened per day. 
The Health Ministry said that only 26,332 people were tested on Sunday.
“There is no shortage of tests. We have enough to test 70,000 people on weekdays and 25,000 on weekends,” the ministry said. Despite the drop, the ministry said it aims to test as many as 100,000 per day by November.
“The Health Ministry asks the public to be tested during the [Sukkot] holiday, as well,” it said in a statement, noting that fewer people being tested has led to the drop.
In other numbers, there are currently 65,063 active patients, of which 1,624 are being treated in the hospital. Some 878 people are in serious condition, including more than 200 who are intubated.
Jerusalem continues to have the highest number of cases: 7,474 some 4,288 who were diagnosed in the last week. Broken down by sector, on Sunday some 391 new cases were diagnosed, 227 ultra-Orthodox, 34 Arab and 84 from the general community. Of those screened in the city, 19% tested positive.
The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, which is overseen by the IDF, said in its daily report Monday that Israel continues to have the highest number of new cases per day per capita. 
“In recent days, there has been a slight decrease in the national rate of positive cases, however it is still very high,” the report warned. It said it would take another 85 days at this rate to reach around 400 new patients per day and that the rate would need to drop much lower than now to be able to effectively cut the infection chains.
In related news, coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu will not enter isolation despite coming into contact with a sick patient over the weekend.
Gamzu met with the mayor of Shefa-'Amr on Saturday, who was later diagnosed with coronavirus. Gamzu underwent an epidemiological investigation this morning, at the end of which it was decided that he and other participants in the visit did not need to enter isolation. All participants wore masks and maintained a two-meter distance from one another.  
The windows were also kept open during the visit. 
Finally, Likud Gideon Saar on Monday criticized the government’s handling of the crisis in an interview with KAN News.
“Some of the decisions are wrong,” he said, citing closing the airport. “Banning leaving the country to achieve equality between citizens is not serious in my eyes epidemiologically or legally.” 


