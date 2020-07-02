Coronavirus cabinet convenes, 966 new patients diagnosed with virus

According to reports, the Health Ministry is expected to push the ministers to further limit gathering at event halls, restaurants and bars to a maximum of 50 people. The ministry also wants to reduce the number of people allowed to attend a prayer minyan indoors to 20.

The number of diagnoses on Wednesday is the highest number since the start of the pandemic. There were 8,647 active patients Thursday morning, the Health Ministry reported, including 94 who tested positive since midnight. Of the patients, 58 are in serious condition.

The Health Ministry reported that more than 20,000 people were tested on Wednesday.

At the same time, a report by the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, which is overseen by the IDF Intelligence Corps in cooperation with the Health Ministry, showed Thursday that the number of days it is taking for infections to double is only six. Daily growth in cases stands at 13%.

Recall that on May 4 when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the country was re-opening, he set three criteria that could put Israel back under lockdown: should there be 100 new daily cases of infection – excluding individuals arriving from abroad, outbreaks in retirement homes and those living in towns or cities currently defined as outbreak hotspots, should the rate of infections return to doubling itself within 10 days, or should the number of patients in serious condition reach 250.

Israel has crossed all those red lines.

The IDF report also showed which cities have the highest number of new cases in the last day: Bnei Brak, Lod, Bat Yam, Ashdod, Rahat, Dimona, Arara in the Negev, Kfar Kasem, Modi’in Illit, Jerusalem and Beit Illit.

Late night Wednesday, the Ministerial Committee on Declaring Restricted Zones named areas of Ashdod and Lod as restricted zones.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday held a meeting with top security officials at which he approved the recruitment of an additional 500 reservists through July, most of them for the operation of the Home Front Command's “coronavirus hotels” and to help support communities that have to be locked down.

He also said that the army should prepare to assist the Palestinian population.