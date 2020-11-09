Coronavirus center predicts upcoming morbidity increase in Israel

According to the report, the data from the last two weeks show that, although the infection rate has been decreasing, this decrease is slowing due to an increase in the infection coefficient (the R0) of the coronavirus on the The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center released a report on Monday that predicts an increase in morbidity rates in the coming days, as the weather cools and people spend more time in enclosed spaces, unless an unforeseen change occurs.According to the report, the data from the last two weeks show that, although the infection rate has been decreasing, this decrease is slowing due to an increase in the infection coefficient (the R0) of the coronavirus on the national level.

There were 330 patients in serious condition and that figure has been holding steady and not decreasing significantly for several days. This report included new statistics on the virus, showing that 522 people tested positive over the past 24 hours and that the percentage of positive tests was 2.4% out of 21,405 tests. This percentage was significantly lower on November 5, when it was just 1.6%, according to the report, and it has climbed up in the past few days, hovering around the 2.5% mark.There were 330 patients in serious condition and that figure has been holding steady and not decreasing significantly for several days.

Given that numerous restrictions have been relaxed recently — children in the lower grades have returned to school, one-on-one practitioners such as hairdressers have been allowed to go back to work and, on Sunday, retail stores on the street have been able to open —the result of this relaxation on the rate of infection will not be clear for some time.

The increase in the number of diagnoses per day comes after the head of the public health services at the Health Ministry, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, warned in a press briefing Sunday night of an increase in morbidity due to the easing of the coronavirus regulations, saying that "in September-October, 85% of Israelis were in danger due to the red cities, and because of the lockdown, that number went down.” But, she cautioned, for several days the number of verified cases of the virus have not been going down.

The weekly average of new coronavirus positive test results per day was 627, according to Monday’s report, significantly higher than the 500 goal Alroy-Preis said would be necessary to make it feasible for the government to move forward to stage three of the exit strategy from lockdown.

Six people died of the virus on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,670.