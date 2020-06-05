The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus crisis in Israel: Numbers rise with 97 new cases overnight

The death toll is now 292 - one person died overnight.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 5, 2020 19:45
Fitness studio reopens following weeks of closure due to global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (photo credit: REUTERS)
Fitness studio reopens following weeks of closure due to global outbreak of the coronavirus disease
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The number of coronavirus cases in Israel is exponentially growing, as 97 new cases were confirmed overnight Thursday to Friday. The National Security Council showed 17,592 total cases, up from 17,495 reported by the Health Ministry the day before.
Moreover, the number of active cases is far outnumbering recoveries. At 7:00 p.m. Thursday there were 15,013 people who recovered and on Friday morning 15,028 - a difference of 15. However, there were 2,272 active cases Friday morning and only 2,191 on Thursday evening - a difference of 81.
The death toll is now 292 - one person died overnight.
“Until a vaccine is found, we will have to focus on the ‘coronavirus routine,’” Alternative Prime Minister Benny Gantz posted on his Facebook page on Friday. “We must not tell ourselves stories or legends - we must act responsibly.”
He wrote that the economy and education system must remain open and that the government must act quickly when infection is found. He also called for a massive increase in the number of people being screened per day.
“I have asked the Coronavirus Cabinet and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein to lead this effort,” Gantz wrote. “Our motto is to live with corona not under it. We will continue to work hard to restore the coronavirus’ damage and its social and economic impact on Israeli citizens. This is our commitment.”
The main source of infection still appears to be the schools.
In one day, 6,865 students and teachers entered isolation, according to the Education Ministry, bringing the total number to 13,691. By Friday morning, the ministry was reporting 13,702.
Moreover, some 304 students and teachers have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, an increase of 60 since Wednesday.
 
On Friday a high school in the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council was closed after a 9th grader was diagnosed with coronavirus. In accordance with Health Ministry directives, everyone at the school who did not come in contact with the student are in self isolation. Those who did come into contact with the student have been instructed to enter total isolation.
 
Although when the surge in coronavirus cases started it appeared to be concentrated in Jerusalem, and specifically around one school - Gymnasia Rehavia - this no longer appears to be the case. The Health Ministry shared a report late Thursday that showed spikes in more than 10 cities across Israel.
The top 10 are Jerusalem (53 in three days); Tel Aviv (25); Beersheba (17);  Bnei Brak (15);  Ashdod (14); Rahat (10); Bat Yam (9); Ar'ara, Migdal Haemek, Modi’in Illit, Sderot (7) and Holon (6).


