The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus crisis: Municipalities take greater role in stopping infection

“I think the ‘traffic light’ model is correct,” said coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu. Some 7.2% of people tested in the last day were found to have the virus.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 10, 2020 13:32
Coronavirus Crisis Local Leadership Conference on August 10, 2020 (photo credit: LOCAL AUTHORITIES)
Coronavirus Crisis Local Leadership Conference on August 10, 2020
(photo credit: LOCAL AUTHORITIES)
The local authorities formally took responsibility for the fight against coronavirus in the public sphere on Monday, vowing to work together but according to the needs of their own districts.
“Today we are taking the fight against coronavirus one step further,” said Haim Bibas, chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities. Bibas was speaking at the Coronavirus Crisis Local Leadership Conference, which was attended by the prime minister, health minister, coronavirus commissioner and several other top officials. “Differentiated management is the key to success. There are no rules in one municipality that are identical to another.”
The conference was held jointly by the Federation of Local Authorities and the National Security Council and was meant to review the way that municipalities can support efforts to stop the spread of the virus.
On Monday, the Health Ministry reported that there were 884 people diagnosed with coronavirus in the last day - 7.2% of those screened. Among the sick are 397 people in serious condition, including 118 who are intubated. The death toll rose by six from the night before to 606.
“I think the ‘traffic light’ model is correct,” said coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu, who recently gained approval for a framework that would put mayors in charge of working with the Home Front Command and Health Ministry to keep infection rates down in their areas. 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “I am constantly dealing – apart from security – with two major tasks: maintaining health and life, and opening up the economy, providing incentives for the economy and getting the economy moving.
“The government needs to be stabilized to operate efficiently,” he continued. “When MK [Tzvi] Hauser contacted me and said, ‘Give another opportunity to try to stabilize the political system so we will have a government that can continue to take action in the fight against coronavirus’ – I said I was willing. We need to make every effort to avoid elections, stabilize the government and fight the coronavirus from a health standpoint, and fight to open up the economy. This is what we are doing. I also hope that we are doing this successfully.”
Netanyahu charged the municipalities with “the most important thing you can do,” which was enforcing the Health Ministry directives of wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding gatherings.
“A solution to the coronavirus will be found when a vaccine is found,” the prime minister continued. “We are working on it… The second solution, until the vaccine is found, is to establish the ability to cut off the chains of infection.”
He said the goal was to cut the number of new daily diagnoses down to around 500.
“We know what our residents need, where they hang out,” added Bibas. “The [traffic light] model will increase the motivation of mayors as well as residents.”


Tags local Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The National Library of Israel: Victim of COVID-19, elections, budget war By JPOST EDITORIAL
With Hezbollah in charge, the destruction of Beirut was matter of time By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Who will replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister? By EHUD OLMERT
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by