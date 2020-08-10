“Today we are taking the fight against coronavirus one step further,” said Haim Bibas, chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities. Bibas was speaking at the Coronavirus Crisis Local Leadership Conference, which was attended by the prime minister, health minister, coronavirus commissioner and several other top officials. “Differentiated management is the key to success. There are no rules in one municipality that are identical to another.”

The conference was held jointly by the Federation of Local Authorities and the National Security Council and was meant to review the way that municipalities can support efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

On Monday, the Health Ministry reported that there were 884 people diagnosed with coronavirus in the last day - 7.2% of those screened. Among the sick are 397 people in serious condition, including 118 who are intubated. The death toll rose by six from the night before to 606.

“I think the ‘traffic light’ model is correct,” said coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu, who recently gained approval for a framework that would put mayors in charge of working with the Home Front Command and Health Ministry to keep infection rates down in their areas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “I am constantly dealing – apart from security – with two major tasks: maintaining health and life, and opening up the economy, providing incentives for the economy and getting the economy moving.

“The government needs to be stabilized to operate efficiently,” he continued. “When MK [Tzvi] Hauser contacted me and said, ‘Give another opportunity to try to stabilize the political system so we will have a government that can continue to take action in the fight against coronavirus’ – I said I was willing. We need to make every effort to avoid elections, stabilize the government and fight the coronavirus from a health standpoint, and fight to open up the economy. This is what we are doing. I also hope that we are doing this successfully.”

Netanyahu charged the municipalities with “the most important thing you can do,” which was enforcing the Health Ministry directives of wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding gatherings.

“A solution to the coronavirus will be found when a vaccine is found,” the prime minister continued. “We are working on it… The second solution, until the vaccine is found, is to establish the ability to cut off the chains of infection.”

He said the goal was to cut the number of new daily diagnoses down to around 500.

“We know what our residents need, where they hang out,” added Bibas. “The [traffic light] model will increase the motivation of mayors as well as residents.”