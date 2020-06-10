Coronavirus crisis: ‘Stop confusing students,’ says youth council

Israel's National Student and Youth Council has called on the Education Ministry to “stop confusing the students” and to issue clear guidelines on how students in grades 11 and 12 should study and prepare for their matriculation exams in the shadow of coronavirus

“In recent days, a number of inquiries have come to us regarding the difficulty created by the coronavirus crisis,” the council said in a statement, highlighting students who were forced into isolation or schools that were closed thereby leaving them no teacher to help them study for their exams.

Known as the “Bagrut,” Israeli matriculation exams are used for assessing the knowledge of students on subjects covered in high school and can impact their placement in the IDF and then college.

When the country re-opened schools in full last month, which has resulted in a spike in coronavirus. As of Tuesday night, the Education Ministry was reporting 418 sick students and teachers and 21,877 in isolation. Some 137 schools were closed.

“We urge you to help school administrators maintain their curriculum during isolation,” said council chairman Nimrod Peperni. “Students who enter isolation have serious problems.”

He noted that it was also brought to the council’s attention that some students were being penalized for not attending school after the Education Ministry said that attendance was voluntary during the coronavirus crisis. He said that students’ grades were being impacted by their failure to attend, including those who are afraid of becoming infected and those who cannot come to school because they or someone in their family is high-risk.

“Decision makers in the Education Ministry: Stop confusing the students!” the council asked.