The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus crisis: ‘Stop confusing students,’ says youth council

Israel's National Student and Youth Council argued that the crisis was negatively impacting the ability for older students to prepare for their matriculation exams.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 10, 2020 13:31
The entrance to the Paula Rehavia high school in Jerusalem, May 31, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The entrance to the Paula Rehavia high school in Jerusalem, May 31, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israel's National Student and Youth Council has called on the Education Ministry to “stop confusing the students” and to issue clear guidelines on how students in grades 11 and 12 should study and prepare for their matriculation exams in the shadow of coronavirus.
“In recent days, a number of inquiries have come to us regarding the difficulty created by the coronavirus crisis,” the council said in a statement, highlighting students who were forced into isolation or schools that were closed thereby leaving them no teacher to help them study for their exams.
Known as the “Bagrut,”  Israeli matriculation exams are used for assessing the knowledge of students on subjects covered in high school and can impact their placement in the IDF and then college.
When the country re-opened schools in full last month, which has resulted in a spike in coronavirus. As of Tuesday night, the Education Ministry was reporting 418 sick students and teachers and 21,877 in isolation. Some 137 schools were closed.
“We urge you to help school administrators maintain their curriculum during isolation,” said council chairman Nimrod Peperni. “Students who enter isolation have serious problems.” 
He noted that it was also brought to the council’s attention that some students were being penalized for not attending school after the Education Ministry said that attendance was voluntary during the coronavirus crisis. He said that students’ grades were being impacted by their failure to attend, including those who are afraid of becoming infected and those who cannot come to school because they or someone in their family is high-risk.
“Decision makers in the Education Ministry: Stop confusing the students!” the council asked.


Tags school test Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Put on a mask to prevent a second COVID-19 wave By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sarah N. Stern Iran’s presence from Lebanon's Beirut to Venezuela's Caracas By SARAH N. STERN
Amotz Asa-El Who really torched America - Trump or the rioters? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Alan Dershowitz Exploiting the Floyd protests to demonize Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by