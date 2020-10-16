Coronavirus czar predicts by Thursday there will be no more red zones

Ministers are expected to meet Friday afternoon and then again on Saturday night to determine how best to handle Israel’s “red zones” - areas of high infection - while the rest of the country starts to open up

Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu said Friday morning in a statement via his spokeswoman that “in light of the declining trend in morbidity data in the deep red cities, Prof. Gamzu - after consultation with professionals - decided to remove the cities of Beit Shemesh and Kiryat Malachi, as well as a number of Jerusalem neighborhoods, from the list.”

That means that these areas will not be closed down, as originally thought.

“Prof. Gamzu will also recommend limiting the closure to Wednesday at midnight, estimating that if the trend continues, there will probably be no red cities in Israel” by Thursday, the statement said.

The list of red cities is currently expected to include: Beitar Illit, Bnei Brak, Elad, Modiin Illit, Rehasim and some neighborhoods in Jerusalem.

Discussion over red zones was pushed off on Thursday, due to the likelihood of an eruption between government officials.

Finance Minister Israel Katz said that he would form a special team to provide increased financial assistance to those areas, in order to facilitate their ability to get through the difficult period.

Regarding “red cities that continue to stay closed, the Interior Ministry will receive a special budget for their needs... beyond the standard aid program,” he said in a statement during the cabinet meeting.

But MK Yakov Asher, who chairs the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee that will have to approve the exit strategy’s first steps, said he would not approve a special outline for red cities without a convincing plan.

“You cannot just come and lock down a city, put roadblocks around it and go home,” he said in an interview from the Knesset. “People live there, not animals.”

A city’s color is defined based on several factors, including the number and rate of increase of new weekly patients per 10,000 in each authority, the overall rate of infection and how many people test positive out of those who are screened for the virus.

On Friday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with 40 heads of former red cities that are now green and said, “We will continue to stand by you and make sure you stay green.”

The morbidity rate across Israel continues to decline.

On Thursday, some 1,608 people were diagnosed with the virus, the Health Ministry showed. There were 713 in serious condition, including 247 who were intubated. The death toll stood at 2,128.

The Hebrew website Ynet helped unpack some of the data and showed how the rate was declining across the country, including in these red zones. Using Health Ministry data, it showed that Jerusalem, where the most people have been infected to date, only 8.2% of people who were tested in the last seven days were positive.

In Beitar Illit the percentage positive dropped from 24% between October 2-8 to 15% this past week. Also, in Bnei Brak, it dropped from 25% to 13.6%, Ynet showed.

Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy said that the country was moving to reduce the number of coronavirus hotels it is operating. Although families currently in hotels will complete their stay, a letter signed by Health Ministry officials, said that the number of sick patients who will be sent to hotels will be reduced and the decision to send coronavirus patients to hotels will only be made in exceptional cases.