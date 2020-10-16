The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus czar predicts by Thursday there will be no more red zones

Which cities are red?

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 16, 2020 13:12
Mea Shearim, Jerusalem during coronavirus pandemic and Sukkot (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Mea Shearim, Jerusalem during coronavirus pandemic and Sukkot
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ministers are expected to meet Friday afternoon and then again on Saturday night to determine how best to handle Israel’s “red zones” - areas of high infection - while the rest of the country starts to open up.
Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu said Friday morning in a statement via his spokeswoman that “in light of the declining trend in morbidity data in the deep red cities, Prof. Gamzu - after consultation with professionals - decided to remove the cities of Beit Shemesh and Kiryat Malachi, as well as a number of Jerusalem neighborhoods, from the list.”
That means that these areas will not be closed down, as originally thought.
“Prof. Gamzu will also recommend limiting the closure to Wednesday at midnight, estimating that if the trend continues, there will probably be no red cities in Israel” by Thursday, the statement said.
The list of red cities is currently expected to include: Beitar Illit, Bnei Brak, Elad, Modiin Illit, Rehasim and some neighborhoods in Jerusalem.
Discussion over red zones was pushed off on Thursday, due to the likelihood of an eruption between government officials.
Finance Minister Israel Katz said that he would form a special team to provide increased financial assistance to those areas, in order to facilitate their ability to get through the difficult period.
Regarding “red cities that continue to stay closed, the Interior Ministry will receive a special budget for their needs... beyond the standard aid program,” he said in a statement during the cabinet meeting.
But MK Yakov Asher, who chairs the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee that will have to approve the exit strategy’s first steps, said he would not approve a special outline for red cities without a convincing plan.
“You cannot just come and lock down a city, put roadblocks around it and go home,” he said in an interview from the Knesset. “People live there, not animals.”
A city’s color is defined based on several factors, including the number and rate of increase of new weekly patients per 10,000 in each authority, the overall rate of infection and how many people test positive out of those who are screened for the virus.
On Friday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with 40 heads of former red cities that are now green and said, “We will continue to stand by you and make sure you stay green.”
The morbidity rate across Israel continues to decline. 
On Thursday, some 1,608 people were diagnosed with the virus, the Health Ministry showed. There were 713 in serious condition, including 247 who were intubated. The death toll stood at 2,128.
The Hebrew website Ynet helped unpack some of the data and showed how the rate was declining across the country, including in these red zones. Using Health Ministry data, it showed that Jerusalem, where the most people have been infected to date, only 8.2% of people who were tested in the last seven days were positive.
In Beitar Illit the percentage positive dropped from 24% between October 2-8 to 15% this past week. Also, in Bnei Brak, it dropped from 25% to 13.6%, Ynet showed. 
Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy said that the country was moving to reduce the number of coronavirus hotels it is operating. Although families currently in hotels will complete their stay, a letter signed by Health Ministry officials, said that the number of sick patients who will be sent to hotels will be reduced and the decision to send coronavirus patients to hotels will only be made in exceptional cases.
The hotels are operated by the Home Front Command with the assistance of Magen David Adom. 
Finally, the Israel Police handed out some 3,537 fines to people who broke coronavirus regulations on Thursday.
 
Some 2,034 of them were given for leaving home for forbidden reasons. Additionally, 1,307 fines were imposed for not wearing masks and 60 for breaking quarantine. Another 60 were directed at businesses.
Some 63 people were fined for being gathering in places they are not supposed to be.


Tags Ultra-Orthodox Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The battle over investigating the ‘Submarine Affair’ By JPOST EDITORIAL
Facebook's guideline changes on Holocaust – important and overdue By YAAKOV KATZ
Herd immunity vs herd mentality: pandemic fatigue and the toll on society By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Regev's extortion by intimidation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amy Coney Barrrett is raising the bar By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
4 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
5 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by