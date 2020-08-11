The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus did not go away in the summer - here’s what we know

To date, some of the world’s hottest countries - Brazil and Saudi Arabia, for example - have had the largest outbreaks.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 11, 2020 16:40
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Many infectious diseases are seasonal, so it was not unreasonable to hope that the novel coronavirus would be as well. But as summer progresses, it has become clear that sunshine and warm weather have little impact on the potency of the disease.
To date, some of the world’s hottest countries - Brazil and Saudi Arabia, for example - have had the largest outbreaks.
“There was hope that coronavirus would go away in the summer because some viruses are climate sensitive and, at least initially, it also seemed that the distribution of the virus was less in those countries with more temperate climates,” said Prof. Chaim Putterman, associate dean for research and director of the GMC Research Institute in the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine at Bar-Ilan University. “The hope and prayer was that in the summer, the warmer climate in Israel would weaken the corona’s spread. Unfortunately, that did not happen."
Flu is an example of seasonal disease. Outbreaks increase in the fall and spike in the winter. The worst outbreaks of Polio, when it was still a common disease, were in the summer.
The challenge, according to Ran Nir-Paz, a senior physician in the department of clinical microbiology and infectious diseases, is that the novel coronavirus is new and therefore little is still known about it. Therefore, we cannot make assumptions.
And what about the tale that the sun kills COVID-19?
Nir-Paz said that this assumption is far from reality. Rather, there is an understanding that when people are outside they are less likely to contract coronavirus. But this has more to do with the fact that with fresh air and more space between people, the risk for infection goes down.
Research has shown that the novel coronavirus passes from person to person in tiny droplets called aerosols that waft through the air and accumulate over time. Outside, the air moves more.
“The air replacement is huge,” Nir-Paz said. “Outside there is a lot [of movement]. Inside, there is very little.
Some scientists are studying whether ultraviolet light from the sun destroys the coronavirus. A study published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases found that 90% of infectious coronavirus was inactivated in less than 20 minutes when exposed to simulated sunlight representative of the summer solstice at 40°N latitude at sea level on a clear day. However, more studies are needed to confirm this result, and the amount of ultraviolet light that reaches Earth’s surface is not constant and therefore cannot be relied on.
Putterman stressed that being outside is not enough to ensure one’s safety from coronavirus.
He said that coronavirus spreads in large crowds - even if it is summer and even outside.
“Crowd density is the most important factor,” he said.


Tags summer health Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pass the budget By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
4 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by